This abandoned school will become home to eight 'affordable' rentals in the heart of Housatonic

GREAT BARRINGTON — After a decade-long struggle, the former Housatonic School is on its way to renovation and getting back on the tax rolls.

Town officials on Monday unanimously approved a developer’s plans for converting the former elementary school into an eight-apartment complex, despite disappointment by two board members about the number of units and the expected price of rent — which will run at $1,850 per month including utilities. The housing is geared for local workers who make between $50,000 and $80,000 per year, and is considered affordable housing at 100 percent of the area’s median income.

The Select Board issued a special permit to North Adams-based WDM Properties for the renovation that will create eight, two-bedroom rentals. An affiliated company, CT Management Group, LLC, will manage the building.

The board invoked the “rule of necessity” for two of its members so that the board could vote, since both have conflicts of interest. Member Ben Elliott lives across the street from the building, and member Eric Gabriel has family who live next door.

Initially, the proposal was for a 10-unit project with two units in the basement. But WDM manager David Carver said that upon further investigation the basement was not suitable for “quality” apartments, in part due to security and car lights from the parking lot, as well as excessive moisture from the foundation.

The concrete floor “is not a real concrete floor,” Carver told the board. And eight units work best in terms of maintaining the historic architecture and symmetry, he added.

The school is one of two in town that the district abandoned after it built the new schools at the Monument High campus off Route 7 in 2006.

Asbestos- and lead-riddled, the Housatonic building was used for a time by the district as well as community groups, then mothballed in 2012. Estimates from 20 years ago by the district put asbestos and lead remediation at $850,000; a demolition would run the town $1 million.

Board Chair Stephen Bannon noted that the school was on the brink of being knocked down when WDM came along.

WDM had answered the last of multiple requests for proposals when the town wasn't sure how much longer it could keep the building going on the taxpayer dime.

The company, which is paying $1,000 for the building, estimates the full renovation will cost $3.5 million, with $250,000 of that going to roof replacement and repairs. The work is expected to be completed by next fall.

WDM also appeared at a moment when available housing is scarce and expensive, and new rentals even harder to come by.

This is why board Vice Chair Leigh Davis grilled Carver about the choice to remove two units from the basement or add more to the two upper levels. Board member Garfield Reid said he found the shrinkage “disturbing” and might not have chosen this project had he known.

Gabriel, who is an electrician, said as a tradesperson and knowing the building well, he understands why WDM wouldn’t put apartments in the basement. Bannon said he was “happy having eight quality apartments than 10 that are somewhat quality or are crowded.”

The basement will also contain storage units for each apartment. So will two corner rooms with old toilets, to be preserved upon request from the state’s Historical Commission — and since those spaces would have gone unused anyway, Carver said.