Great Barrington passes a wildlife feeding law to protect both people and animals

GREAT BARRINGTON — If a bear is seen frolicking near your bird feeder, you could be in trouble.

Quote "They say, ‘I’m just feeding the birds.' They have 17 bird feeders out in the backyard or they have trays of black oil sunflower seed. They’re clearly feeding other wildlife.” David Wattles, black bear biologist, MassWildlife

Same if you aren’t properly locking down your trash.

A new law in Great Barrington makes it illegal to feed wildlife. Intentionally or not.

Bears have been breaking into houses in recent years and health officials say it’s time to crack down on people whose behavior draws wildlife to places they shouldn’t be.

“It does not preclude the use of bird feeders,” said David Wattles, a black bear biologist with Mass Wildlife, who has advised towns on these kinds of regulations. “However … people hide behind this in some cases to where they say, ‘I’m just feeding the birds.' They have 17 bird feeders out in the backyard or they have trays of black oil sunflower seed. They’re clearly feeding other wildlife.”

He said unsecured restaurant trash bins, neighborhood trash and compost containing animal products or bones also put people at risk. The ordinance will seek to lessen conflicts that can result in a dead bear.

When a bear finds food rummaging through garbage, it will return, Wattles said. The Board of Health voted unanimously last week on a bylaw that restricts such access. It is similar to one in Stockbridge and other towns in the Berkshires and beyond.

The ordinance took effect immediately.

A first violation would involve a written warning with information and suggestions for securing food and other “attractants.”

A second violation comes with a $50 fine; beyond that, fines rise to $200.

It doesn’t make bird feeders illegal, but if they are found to be the source of a problem, residents will be ticketed.

The town’s Conservation Agent, Shepard Evans, said he is relieved the town will police human behavior he calls “inexcusable.”

Evans has seen too much during his workdays. “It really is important not to pervert the wildlife feeding world with your thoughtless garden garbage and intentional feeding,” he said.

Stockbridge also saw too much. The town put its ordinance on the books last year.

“It was dumpsters at businesses and being able to kind of force them to [comply] that really resolved some of the issues where they were having bears walking down Main Street on a regular basis,” Wattles said.

“It’s a dangerous situation,” Stockbridge Police Chief Darrell Fennelly told The Eagle last year.

At least two encroaching bears have been shot in South County in the last few years.

The story of the “Housatonic Bear” is just one cautionary tale of what happens when a bear gets too comfortable in a neighborhood – in this case, with a steady diet of woodpecker mix from one household. It's a story Wattles mentioned to the board.

Another homeowner eventually shot the bear after it advanced towards him. It had been trying to get into his trash.