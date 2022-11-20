Engineer says filtration test shows successful removal of manganese from Housatonic water

GREAT BARRINGTON — An engineer heading up testing of a new filtration system to clear manganese that has been turning Housatonic’s drinking water yellow to brown says it is doing the trick so far.

In a public presentation via Zoom Tuesday hosted by Housatonic Water Works Co., Robert Ferrari, president of Northeast Water Solutions, said that with one exception, every test run with the filter cleared manganese from the water to undetectable or nearly-undetectable levels.

The first stretch of the pilot — which ran from Sept. 14 to 28 — is testing the use of a filtration system that uses greensand, a mineral that can extract manganese as well as a host of contaminants.

Ferrari said he measured more manganese coming from the Long Pond water source than what historically was present in September, considered the “latter part of the peak season” for discoloration.

The waterworks will have to conduct more testing through the year as required by its regulator, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

If the pilot shows success throughout the seasons, the DEP will decide whether to approve the company’s installation of a permanent greensand system at a cost of up to $2 million.

Water discoloration appears to have worsened in recent years, outraging residents and prompting these and other measures, as well as closer oversight by the DEP.

There also has been concern over a spike in haloacetic acids last year due to record rainfall. These are disinfectant byproducts linked to cancer that Ferrari said “are at the minimum level possible based upon Long Pond being the water supply.”

People are at much greater risk from illness due to too little chlorine added to the water than from the byproducts, Ferrari added, and said the waterworks’ pilot is also evaluating how these byproducts form in order to reduce them.

“That’s an ongoing effort,” he said, noting that “it’s being done in full cooperation and transparency with Mass DEP.”

He said a study on this would be submitted to the DEP in about two-and-a-half months. It’s required as part of a consent order between the waterworks and the DEP to maintain low levels of these byproducts.

Ferrari's presentation is available on the waterworks' website.

Also, in response to a question from a resident about fire flow from Housatonic hydrants — long a concern of fire officials — waterworks co-owner and Treasurer James Mercer said the company wants to put a 500,000-gallon tank in the core of Housatonic village to store extra water.