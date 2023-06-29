Filtration system money for Housatonic residents is a 'Band-Aid' fix that might not be enough to filter brown water

GREAT BARRINGTON — Will $500 be enough for a household to filter chemicals and tea-to-coffee-colored residue from Housatonic water?

Some residents say it won’t and that they can’t afford the elaborate systems that will.

And, what about the $250,000 in pandemic relief money the town will use to pay for this?

It could run out. That depends on how many people need to be reimbursed for a new system and its installation, as well as accounting for all the different systems and prices out there.

It’s all uncertain, and people also ask why the private water company in question isn’t chipping in.

These and other prickly questions about this reimbursement plan for customers of the Housatonic Water Works Co. arose during a discussion about it at the Select Board’s meeting Monday night.

Increasing problems with discolored water and elevated chemicals linked to cancer have pushed residents to the brink in the last few years.

While the company is planning to install $4.5 million in filtration and other equipment that it believes will solve the problems, it announced June 23 that it filed with the state for a rate hike of nearly 113 percent to pay for it. This will double water bills.

While town officials continue to work in closed-door sessions on a potential purchase or takeover of the company, as board Chair Stephen Bannon noted, those residents bearing the brunt of the problem continue to despair.

They also are now staring down another summer of yellow-to-brown bath water and wondering how the town’s reimbursement plan is going to work.

Reimbursing every Housatonic and Great Barrington waterworks customer for installed systems retroactive to January 2018 whittles that $500 down to more like $300, said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski.

That might cover a kitchen sink filter, said board member and Housatonic resident Ben Elliott. Whole house systems average about $1,200, he noted, a good kitchen sink filter will cost around $400. A quick search online bears this out.

Every household might have a different issue, and so each case should be treated differently, said another Housatonic resident on the board, Eric Gabriel.

Some residents have water discoloration for part of the year and are buying bottled water, so “their main concern is laundry," he said, citing this as an example. Others have clear water, but want to filter out chemicals like haloacetic acids, cancer-causing compounds the company has struggled to keep in check, but the levels of which continue to decrease.

The town, Gabriel said, might only be able to “give everybody a bit of a Band-Aid.”

Town Manager Pruhenski said he’s aware that it’s not ideal.

“Trust me,” he said, “I would love to be able to say we’re going to fully fund a high quality system for every home.”

Some residents said the program should be need-based. “If there are people out there who have the means to support their water filtration on their own,” said Ellen Lahr, who also works for the town, they should "perhaps step aside and leave that money for people who really do need it.”

Another resident, Anne O’Dwyer, agrees. She said the filter she bought a few years ago “made so little difference,” filtering brown water, and that the $500 she spent was “wasted.” She later bought a whole-house filter for more than three times that cost, but unlike others, she was able to afford it.

Other residents spoke of their fury over the situation, and extra costs borne. Board members sympathized.

“The elephant in the room,” said board Vice Chair Leigh Davis, is that “Housatonic Water Works really should be stepping up.”

When asked if the company plans to chip in to this pot of relief money, company co-owner and treasurer James Mercer told The Eagle he had informed the board last year that it would not, adding, “We're not involved in those discussions on any level.”