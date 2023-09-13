Great Barrington approves $300 in reimbursements for residents struggling with Housatonic water

GREAT BARRINGTON — Some Housatonic residents say $300 isn’t enough to compensate for the host of expenses they face due to bouts of gritty, discolored water that also has had elevated levels of a compound linked to cancer.

Others say they’ll take what they can get, and hope that problems with Housatonic Water Works Co.’s system will get resolved quickly — one way or another.

The Great Barrington Select Board on Monday approved giving all Waterworks customers $300 to reimburse them for expense related to water discoloration and health concerns.

This stems from the latest recommendation by Town Manager Mark Pruhenski, as of Sept. 7. The board for months bounced around ideas for how to spend $250,000 in state taxpayer money secured by lawmakers to help waterworks customers shoulder expenses resulting from episodes of yellow-to-brown water and the company’s battle to control a disinfection byproduct linked to cancer.

Several board members agreed it isn’t a perfect solution to easing what for some has become an expensive merry-go-round of replacing soiled filters and the frequent hauling of bottled water. Others have spent hundreds and even thousands to install complex filtration systems.

Board member Eric Gabriel, who lives in Housatonic, said he preferred the first recommendation of $500 per household, but that this is a good compromise to cover as many households as possible.

The waterworks told town officials last year that it wouldn't reimburse residents for their troubles.

Pruhenksi's new recommendation is to give customers $300 after being presented with documented costs “related to the purchase of bottled water, laundry related expenses, and the purchase and/or installation of water filtration products (retroactive to January 1, 2018).”

The money was secured last year by state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, and former Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield.

It would give around 830 Housatonic households relief, though Pruhenski said he isn’t sure exactly how many households are affected by the problem and how many would apply for the reimbursements.

“So if after six months from program launch, funding remains available, the Selectboard should re-visit this discussion and consider providing additional funding to approved applicants,” Pruhenski’s written recommendation says. The program would remain in place until all the money is spent, he added.

The problems stem from an aging system. A proposal to overhaul the waterworks' filtration system and make other improvements is pending with regulators, but that would raise customers' yearly water bills by about 120 percent. A rate hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Meanwhile, the Select Board continues closed-door strategy sessions with the town's lawyer apparently to find a way to acquire the company.

Housatonic residents again described their struggles with the filtration system and worries about the safety of the water.

Donna Jacobs said the money is “a token of support” and an “admission” that something has to be done about the water system.