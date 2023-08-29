A rate hike requested by Housatonic Water Works is on hold while the state investigates the request

GREAT BARRINGTON — A steep increase in water rates is on hold until next June while regulators investigate the request by Housatonic Water Works — as well as proposed changes to the company’s rules and regulations.

The state Department of Public Utilities earlier this month suspended that rate increase, according to a notice mailed to customers Tuesday morning by waterworks attorney William E. Martin. The notice also said that the Attorney General’s Office has filed to intervene in the rate case.

The office could not immediately be reached with questions. Town officials also previously filed with the DPU to advocate for residents.

In an effort to overhaul parts of its aging system, the waterworks in June filed a request with the DPU for a general rate increase that would hike residents’ yearly water bills by about 120 percent. If the rate increase is approved, the average annual residential bill would rise from $746.40 to $1,641.48.

A public hearing is set for Sept. 26, and the DPU is asking the public to send comments no later than Sept. 27.

The increases would generate $808,808 in extra revenue so the company can do work that includes installing a new filtration system that it believes will solve water discoloration and other problems.

As part of its request for a rate hike, the company also wants to change some of its rules and regulations. These include making it possible to place a lien on the properties of customers who don’t pay their bills.

The company also wants to make customers on private water mains responsible for costs that include maintenance and repair.

The proposal to increase rates and replace some systems comes amid fury among a number of customers who have endured ongoing problems with gritty and discolored water due to what the company says is an excess of manganese in the Long Pond source.

Elevated compounds linked to cancer also have roiled residents.

One resident said last week that she will not pay her bills until the water is cleared of elevated chemical compounds, grit and discoloration.

It’s a Catch-22, however, since raising rates is to make system fixes that are expected to clean up the water.

Some residents believe the company — and not ratepayers — should foot the bill given its lack of investment over the years.

The company has made some improvements, according to the DPU. Since 2001 it has made three requests for rate increases, and in each case, the state approved about 20 percent of each.

Waterworks co-owner and Treasurer James Mercer said the company is required by the state to send the DPU’s notice out to customers, but declined to make any further comment.