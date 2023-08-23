A hydrant on the Housatonic water system didn't work for firefighters last month. Now Great Barrington is investigating

GREAT BARRINGTON — Town officials have opened an investigation into why water from a Division Street hydrant on Housatonic’s water system was too weak for firefighters to use to put out a stubborn garage fire last month.

Town Manager Mark Pruhenski said at Monday’s Select Board meeting that he is doing some research on this.

His remarks were part of his regular update about other developments regarding Housatonic Water Works Co., the water company that owns and services the hydrants in Housatonic and outlying areas.

The limited “fire flow” from hydrants connected to the older, narrower water mains has long worried firefighters. Previously, they told The Eagle that they prepare to use other water sources when fighting fires in and around Housatonic.

In the case of the July 27 fire, crews used the “tanker task force” from multiple towns to knock down what were initially 30-foot-high flames in a garage woodworking shop before the fire could spread to the house next to it.

No injuries were reported.

The nearby hydrant had low pressure and did not yield enough water, said Brian Mead, spokesperson for the Great Barrington Fire Department.

He said the cause of the fire had not been determined yet, though a lightning strike was initially suspected.

Waterworks Treasurer and co-owner James Mercer could not be reached for comment.

The hydrants are just one problem with an aging system that is worrying and taxing the patience of residents. The town is continuing to hold strategy sessions about a possible acquisition of the system in an attempt to make it eligible for public money that would pay for a complete overhaul.