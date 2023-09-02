Housatonic hydrant that failed during a fire wasn't a real hydrant. Great Barrington officials and residents still want answers

GREAT BARRINGTON — A hydrant that did not work for crews fighting a stubborn structure fire in July apparently wasn’t designed to do that.

The hydrant, it turns out, is a “service hydrant” used for “system maintenance and flushing,” according to a letter from James Mercer, co-owner and Treasurer of the Housatonic Water Works Co., which owns and maintains all the fire hydrants on its privately owned system.

Mercer wrote to Town Manager Mark Pruhenski on Aug. 2 in response to Pruhenski’s letter to Mercer about the July 27 fire and concerns about the hydrant not working, according to the correspondence Mercer sent to The Eagle.

The hydrants need to be better marked as to their use and capacity, Mercer also told Pruhenski. Mercer also suggested that current firefighters don't know Housatonic's hydrant system the way they used to, and should meet with Mercer about it.

The hydrant in question and the struggles of fire crews that evening as they called in tanker trucks from multiple towns have prompted more scrutiny of the waterworks.

A resident who had called in the fire and lives near the hydrant told town officials at a meeting last week that she now feels "unsafe."

"I found out that the fire hydrant in front of my house isn't a real fire hydrant," said Michelle Loubert. "It is truly a Barbie's dream house fire hydrant. I was there at the fire and it is scary how fast that went up — and to [have to] wait for tanker trucks to come in."

Firefighters say they were prepared.

"We know we don't have good water [in Housatonic] and that hydrant not working did not affect our operation," said interim Fire Chief James Mead, adding that he had 20,000 gallons of water on hand after calling the tanker task force. "We know we have to get secondary water."

The company’s drinking water is already under close state surveillance due to water quality problems and an aging system. Now longstanding concerns about Housatonic’s hydrants are surfacing again.

The company is asking regulators for a rate hike meant to fix both of these problems. That public hearing with the state Department of Public Utilities is set for Sept. 26.

But given years of worry over what residents say is substandard water quality, and firefighting concerns, residents are outraged over what would result in a 120 percent increase in their annual bills — should the DPU grant the full request.

Archives Stingy hydrants said to pose fire safety risk in Housatonic

Still, if granted, the increase would pay for $4.5 million in upgrades that would include a new 200,000 gallon elevated water storage tank on High Street. That tank would solve hydraulic problems that limit fire flow, according to a 2022 report by Lenard Engineering Inc. The report also said the tank would help solve water quality issues.

While the company's long-term plans to install new and wider pipes in a number of areas also would help, the new tank is the best way to “enhance fire flows in the core of the system,” the report concluded.

In his letter following the fire, Pruhenski noted the struggles by crews trying to use hydrant at the intersection of North Plain Road and Division Street. He implored Mercer to make sure all hydrants are in good working order. The town, he noted, pays the waterworks $45,000 a year for hydrant rentals.

Mercer said that the town is not charged for service hydrants or those used as “blow-offs” for flushing the system. He told The Eagle this week that he would not comment on company issues, and instead provided the correspondence and the Lenard report.

Mercer explained to Pruhenski that the company is “in the process of identifying pressures and flow rates for hydrants throughout the system and plans to install ring labels on them to identify use and flow ranger so that an incident like this does not occur again.”

He also said waterworks’ long-term plans for the “core village area” include a replacement of water mains.