Housatonic braces for proposed waterworks rate hike if approved

GREAT BARRINGTON — Housatonic residents and town officials are gearing up for a hearing that will determine whether state regulators approve a rate increase requested by the waterworks to pay for upgrades the company says will solve a host of water woes.

Housatonic Water Works Co.'s public rate increase hearing will be held in late September, likely at the Monument Mountain Regional High School auditorium, Town Manager Mark Pruhenski said Monday at the regular Select Board meeting.

Pruhenski did not specify an exact date.

The town, he said, has filed with the Department of Public Utilities for "intervenor" status as a third party, so that it can weigh in on the proceedings and act on behalf of residents.

The waterworks will hold an informational meeting on Zoom about this rate case at 6 p.m. Aug. 23, according to a notice on the company's website.

Meanwhile, town officials continue to hold closed-door strategy sessions about possible plans to somehow acquire the privately-owned waterworks in order to run it and give the system access to government money.

The rate hike the waterworks filed in May with the DPU would increase customers' bills by at least $900 a year, according to the company. While the company says this will improve service, it would hike minimum monthly charges more than $98, in addition to other fees.

The overall 112.7 percent revenue increase would generate $808,808, according to the company, to pay for the planned $4.5 million upgrade to the company’s Long Pond treatment and distribution systems. The idea is to better filter water as well as provide better fire protection through its hydrants.

Historically, the DPU has approved only 20 percent of Housatonic's requested rate increases.

Housatonic Water Works Co.'s history of rate hike requests Since 1956, Housatonic Water Works, Co. has had nine rate cases with the Department of Public Utilities (DPU). In each, case, the DPU approved a rate increase

Since 2001, Housatonic Water Works, Co. has made three requests for rate increases

In 2001, the company requested an increase of $89,399. The DPU approved a rate increase of $65,390

In 2007, the company requested an increase of $153,289. The DPU approved a rate increase of $133,189

In 2015, the company requested an increase of $187,099. The DPU approved a rate increase of $169,899

The DPU approves rates based on a company’s reasonable costs as well as allowing the company the opportunity to earn a fair return on its investments, including any upgrades, according to the agency

Residents have complained for more than a decade about discolored water, and more recently, about health concerns as the aging waterworks struggles to minimize disinfection byproducts that are linked to cancer. Those chemical levels have been steadily decreasing since an initial spike was believed to have been caused by heavy rains in during summer of 2021.

But the waterworks continues to find itself running afoul of state water safety regulations. This is because the quarterly test results are averaged and these averages are in violation of state Department of Environmental Protection standards, company Treasurer and co-owner James Mercer previously told The Eagle. Mercer could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

The DEP on Aug. 4 issued a letter of noncompliance over levels of these chemicals, called haloacetic acids. That same day, the waterworks announced in a notice to customers that the DEP had approved its plan to fix the problem by adjusting its chlorine treatment. The company also said its new "piping and monitoring equipment" will be ready for use by Oct. 1.