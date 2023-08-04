Do you qualify to buy this affordable Great Barrington home? A lottery for potential buyers starts Monday

GREAT BARRINGTON — It’s a renovated Edwardian era three-bedroom on one of the town’s most desirable streets.
And its price tag is just $250,000.
The house at 40 Grove St., at 1,462 square feet, was sinking into ruin when the town officially took possession of it in 2021 for back taxes.
It passed the house to its Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which partnered with Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity and hundreds of volunteers to renovate it, keeping many of its historic, 1910 features intact.
A Fair Market Housing Lottery will begin on Monday, first at an open house and followed by three lottery information sessions that will also be broadcast on Zoom in English and Spanish.
It is the second Habitat project south of Pittsfield. The first is a complex of homes and townhouses to be built in phases off North Plain Road.
The sale comes as many South County residents struggle with skyrocketing housing expenses and a lack of affordable homes and apartments for sale.
Town officials are trying to fix the problem and nonprofits are trying to build more affordable housing and convert existing properties into workforce units.
Grove Street is on a dead-end southeast of the downtown business district and is unusual and charming in that it features a small public park with a playground and a pickleball court.
The town began its tax taking in 2007, according to the Southern Berkshire Registry of Deeds, but did not officially own the property until 2016. In 2021 the town transferred the deed to the affordable housing trust.
The renovation was a massive community effort, said Habitat spokesperson Erin O’Brien in a statement, and involved potential homebuyers, neighbors, church groups and contractors.
Carpentry students from Taconic High School’s career and technical education program also worked on the home under the tutelage of former Select Board member Daniel Bailly.
Workers gutted the now-energy efficient, 1.5-bath house. It now now has a new kitchen and appliances, new windows and floors, O’Brien wrote. It also required foundation and other structural work.
To be considered for the lottery, a family’s income has to be up to 100 percent of the area median income for the current year. This is adjusted for family size, so a family of three, for instance, can’t have an annual income of more than $94,250. For a family of four, the maximum income is $104,700.
The criteria for being selected in the lottery includes “housing need, ability to make mortgage payments of $1,758/mo, and willingness to partner with Habitat, such as participating in the construction of the home and other Habitat projects,” O'Brian wrote. “Preference will be given to buyers who can use all three bedrooms.”
The home has a deed restriction that makes it “permanently affordable,” said Fred Clark, chair of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Clark said he wishes the town could replicate this situation, but right now there are no other such houses “on the horizon.”
“We’re always open to donations, of course,” he added.