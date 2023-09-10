Affordable housing is scarce in Great Barrington. A proposal would help residents build or convert spaces into apartments

GREAT BARRINGTON — With help from taxpayers, a property owner might be able to turn a garage into studio rental apartments.
Or a homeowner with land to spare could build a tiny house out back, or carve out a space in their house for a separate rental.
A panel is exploring whether such outbuildings and spaces, known as "accessory dwelling units," might help create more affordable housing in the community.
The Accessory Dwelling Unit subcommittee of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund will meeting again on Tuesday to continue to discuss the idea, seen as a way to help people find an affordable place to live and at the same time, help property owners straining to pay their bills.
The pilot plan, which would make grants from a $150,000 fund, was conceived amid a scramble to come up with affordable housing options in the community.
Under the proposal, applicants who own property must live in Great Barrington or buy a home in town that would be a primary residence they plan to stay in for 10 years. They also have to show that they can complete the project.
Tenants of units created through the program would also have to qualify, based on their income.
The plan is still being shaped and hasn’t had a legal review, said Bill Cooke, member of the trust fund and the panel. It also isn’t clear yet when the committee will put out a request for proposals.
Cooke says the plan is a test to see if there’s interest in what could be a win-win for some residents in a town that is so popular it's pricing people out of what little available housing there is.
“It’s a tricky goal to meet, but if it could, that would be great,” he said.
The trust fund panel has worked in different ways, including helping people buy a house or converting a house in foreclosure into one that is permanently affordable.
The plan is the brainchild of subcommittee organizer Ananda Timpane, who acknowledged that, with a small pot of money and construction costs high, the program won’t be a solution for everyone.
“It might be a small pool of people and it might be that someone who applies is a carpenter who says, ‘I can bring the cost down and do the labor myself,'” Timpane said.
It’s a fluid proposal, and can always be adjusted later.
“It's to see if there’s something there,” Timpane said of the pilot. “We’ll try it once and see what works.”