Great Barrington is considering a series of zoning changes to make housing projects more attractive for developers

GREAT BARRINGTON — The town is considering a series of proposed zoning changes to make it easier to entice developers to build more residential units as a way to ease a housing crisis in the community.

The proposed bylaw changes include rezoning several lots off Silver Street to allow more units per lot.

The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the proposals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Town Hall and via Zoom.

Officials also will entertain a citizens petition asking that the board amend its bylaws to block the installation of 5G nodes in town until the federal government completes a court-mandated review of safety information. Voters will be able to weigh in on that petition as well at annual town meeting in May.

The town’s shortage of all kinds of housing — particularly affordable housing — has spurred a number of proposals from town officials.

The current proposal stems from board member Pedro Pachano’s vision of adding more affordable housing to the business corridors by making it easier and cheaper for developers to build. It would allow developers, depending on their project, to skip the challenge, expense and uncertainty that comes with seeking special permits — allowing development “by-right.”

The proposals include:

Allowing dwellings of nine or more units, as well as mixed-use development by-right in the well-traveled business zones — including Stockbridge Road — if at least 10 percent of the units meet the state’s standard for affordable housing costs.

Increasing the number of housing units allowed on one lot from two to three, if other zoning standards are met.

Creating a set of “performance standards” for all projects rather than leaving it to boards to review them on a case-by-case basis and with unclear regulations. This would cover a slew of things like lighting, drainage controls and pedestrian access.

Town Planner and Assistant Town Manager Christopher Rembold said that the burdens of special permit applications can hinder development and that these proposals are an attempt to remove barriers to a town in need.

The changes also are meant to create more holistic zoning.

“The board wanted to look at where development makes sense or not,” Rembold said of the business zone changes. He noted that the denser areas where there are already utilities and easy access to shopping and bus stops are better suited for more development.

