In Great Barrington, people are paying a lot more for houses than the town says they’re worth

GREAT BARRINGTON — Home values in Great Barrington turned sharply up this year, as people continued to pay more for homes than their assessed values.

It’s a phenomenon happening countywide – and across the U.S.

The median value of an average single-family home rose by more than $50,000 from last year to $399,600, according to a report presented by the town’s assessor to the Select Board.

The increase marked the steepest rise since 2019, when the median value of the average single-family home was $305,650.

This puts the average home value at $500,895.

Meanwhile, the town's total taxable commercial property fell by $754,000 – a 0.7 percent drop. Over the last two years, commercial values have decreased by about $1.3 million.

This is because spending on commercial property didn’t generally exceed assessed values.

While the news might thrill homeowners looking to sell, it comes as housing in Berkshire County grows ever harder for local workers to find and afford.

Principal Assessor Ross Vivori says there are two reasons why home values rose so steeply. One is because of improvements to properties, like a new garage or renovations.

The other is market forces. Values increase when people spend more on a home than the town thinks it’s worth.

Vivori told the Select Board last week he doesn’t see home values falling anytime soon, since people continue to buy homes above the town’s assessment.

This is happening throughout Berkshire County – and beyond, he said.

These higher values combined with a 0.12 percent increase in new residential growth last year – when 13 new homes were built – to drive the tax rate down from 79 cents from last year’s rate. The new rate is $14.07 per $1,000 of valuation.

While the tax rate has been dropping over the last several years, the amount of taxes the town has to raise to support it rises every year, according to Vivori’s figures.

The news isn’t surprising to the real estate industry, or those trying to buy a home.

The average sale price in town in 2022 was $632,561 – down from $673,431 in 2021, according to the Berkshire Board of Realtors’ third quarter Market Watch report.

Data from The Warren Report shows a median sales price at $577,500 as of last month compared to $525,000 in October of 2021.

In the course of buying homes, people rarely bring up assessed values unless they’re trying to get a sense of what the tax bill will look like, said Thomas Doyle, a real estate broker and Realtor in three states, including with Lance Vermeulen Real Estate in Great Barrington.

“The market is the market and it’s a function of supply and demand,” he said. “It’s as simple as that.”

Lack of home inventory worsened during a pandemic rush, especially in 2021, Doyle said. The local population increased, and demand surged in a county whose homebuilding stalled in the last decade.

“There’s been no substantial increase to the housing stock in Berkshire County since the recession,” he said, referring to the downturn that began in 2008. “So you’ve got a decade long dearth that has to get rebalanced. There has to be more housing supply or prices have to rise.”