After rocky discourse, Great Barrington approves Habitat for Humanity's affordable housing project

GREAT BARRINGTON — After a dust-up over a project to build the town's first neighborhood of affordable homes, town officials approved it last month, paving the way for 20 new units in an area that desperately needs more housing.

The project by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, with support from the Great Barrington Affordable Trust Fund, met with outrage from residents and town officials when what was billed initially as 14 to 20 homes quietly crept up to 30 when it came time to ask the Select Board for a special permit.

Habitat trimmed it back to 20 and came back to the board on March 27 with the new plan and adjusted drawings.

The board approved this plan unanimously; member Ed Abrahams had recused himself because his partner owns an abutting property.

Habitat first proposed the cluster of homes off North Plain Road in Housatonic in late 2020 after the town bought the vacant 7.5-acre parcel the previous year for $175,000 and charged the Affordable Housing Trust with its development.

The estimate for hooking it to water and sewer was around $700,000. A MassWorks grant received by the town will cover this, according to Habitat.

Habitat’s was the only proposal. The homes will be “simple, decent and affordable,” according to the special permit application.

They won’t all look exactly the same, and they are designed to reflect the eclectic styles in the area and will include some townhomes. Homeowners will help workers build the houses through Habitat’s program — requiring 400 hours of sweat equity and hours of financial literacy classes, said Brent White, the engineer and designer for the project.

For some abutters who for decades have had a wild patch of open space at the core of a neighborhood, no design gives comfort. Some neighbors feel they haven’t had enough of a say.

“This affects our quality of life,” said Vivian Akel, a neighbor. “We haven’t been in favor mostly because of the process and having it rammed down our throat.”

Others think it’s great.

Abutter Jim Anderson approves, but wants to make sure the project give preference to Great Barrington families and workers.

The project is hailed as the first construction of homes dedicated to those whose incomes fall short of what is needed to buy a home in town.

Median home prices peaked at about $528,000 in the summer of 2022, according to Zillow’s value index; U.S. Census data pegs the median income as of 2021 at roughly $65,000.

This is why some people wanted to see 30 units at this site — or more.

Planning Board member Jonathan Hankin said he was speaking for people who are being “denied affordable housing” and a chance to build equity. He said with Planning Board review and the help of an architect, a better design could have allowed more units and a better “quality of life.”

“Your vote is a vote against affordable housing for 10 or even 20 other families,” Hankin told the board. “It could be Levittown, Long Island, 75 years ago. There is no effort to build community by design.”

He said the design looks like “suburban sprawl.”

Joseph Method, a member of the Affordable Housing Trust, said he doesn’t think that it was right to trim units because a few abutters complained.

The construction will go in three phases, with five or six homes built in each. Water, sewer and foundation work on the first batch is expected to be completed by fall, Erin O'Brien, Habitat's communications manager, told The Eagle. The first six homes will be built summer of 2024 and ready to live in by that fall.

O'Brien said the timing depends on the weather.