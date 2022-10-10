Great Barrington marks Indigenous Peoples' Day with sacred ceremony, meditation

GREAT BARRINGTON — Tobacco, seashells, cedar and pollen are some of the earthly offerings cast into the Housatonic River on Monday after more than 100 people prayed into them.
The children in particular.
An Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration that began at the Town Hall Gazebo with singing and speaking before preparation of the offering ended with a sacred ceremony and meditation at the river.
It was a prayer to heal the river, and the river — suffering as it has from industrial pollution — was listening.
“The water will know everything that we have been praying about, talking about,” said Jake Singer, Navajo Medicine Man, Sundance Chief and activist for Native American veterans. “The water is our mother.”
They also remembered other suffering that happened, possibly near this riverbank: The slaughter of two dozen Narragansett people. A plaque marking that has been removed. They made the offering ceremony next to the original stone marker.
And they thought of Native American women and girls who are 10 times more likely than anyone else to go missing or be murdered.
Monday’s gathering came after a third annual weekend of events organized by the Alliance for a Viable Future.
This year was historic, said the alliance’s Founder and Executive Director, Lev Natan.
A delegation of Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians and 15 tribal nations came together for the first time this year, he said. So did the Northeast Indigenous Climate Council.
For one of the nations, the weekend marked a gradual and recent homecoming after being pushed out of what is now the Berkshires 250 years ago.
“The history isn’t a pretty one,” said Shawn Stevens, also Standing Eagle, chair of the Language and Culture Committee for the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohicans. “When we were made to leave these lands, we were not appreciated — we were not wanted here. But now when we come back we find an overwhelming group of people with open arms walking with us back, wanting us back, wanting to know our history, wanting to know our culture, wanting to know what wasn’t taught in schools back then.”
Stevens says all people are more united than they might think — they all come from “indigenous ancestry” and if standing on the moon, everyone would point to earth as a common home.
“Grandmother” Margaret Behan of the Cheyenne and Arapahoe nations said it’s been a cautious homecoming for the Stockbridge-Munsee over the years. Behan, an environmentalist and former member of the International Council of Thirteen Indigenous Grandmothers, said she sees and feels how that’s changed.
“It’s taken a long time for the Munsee to be welcome to their homeland,” she said. “It makes me cry to just witness this celebration.”
She noted that cedar, one of the offerings, represents forgiveness.
Gordon Williams, of the Stockbridge-Munsee, cleared up a common misunderstanding about the tribe — the Munsee joined the Mohicans in Wisconsin, where they had settled, he noted. In 1839, the Munsee name remained on the Mohican treaties “so they would not be forgotten.”
Like the others, he is not a Munsee, but a Mohican.
"We are the last of the Mohicans," he said.