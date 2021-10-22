Great Barrington recoups funds allegedly embezzled from town coffers by worker

GREAT BARRINGTON — The town's insurer has paid it around $167,000 allegedly stolen by an employee and is now suing the worker accused of the theft.

Town officials said Friday that insurance will also cover the cost of the town's investigation and legal fees into what authorities say was long-term embezzlement from Town Hall after officials had made a claim under its surety bonds. The town will have recouped around $200,000.

Former assistant treasurer/collector Deborah Ball, 64, continues to face trial in Berkshire Superior Court for allegedly pocketing money she diverted from taxpayer accounts. That criminal trial is on hold due to the pandemic backlog.

Great Barrington suing former tax collector for $150,000 she allegedly stole In 2018, a routine audit turned up what investigators now say was malfeasance at Town Hall to the tune of at least $150,000 in stolen taxpayer money. Now the town is suing to get it back.

A routine audit in 2018 revealed discrepancies between what Ball collected from property tax payments and the amount she posted to taxpayer accounts. Investigators with town police and the Berkshire District Attorney's office say the theft had been going on since 2012 and affected the accounts of 92 residents.

The town had sued Ball to recoup the money, but now the insurer has taken over that lawsuit, said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski.

Pruhenski said the town will work to rectify the accounts of residents whose real estate taxes were diverted. "Town taxpayers were not on the hook for any legal fees or financial auditing costs, or for the missing funds,” he said.