James Weldon Johnson's historic "Five Acres" in Great Barrington just got two of its acres back

GREAT BARRINGTON — Over the years, James Weldon Johnson’s “Five Acres” estate somehow lost around three of its acres.

A 1.6-acre slice of pasture next to the Harlem Renaissance founder’s writing cabin had apparently been shaved off by an earlier abutter and folded into a larger parcel.

Property lines shifted and so did fences. Even surveyors couldn’t figure out where the boundary line was. At Town Hall, old property surveys were missing.

The abutting pasture was sold, split off and sold again, leaving “Five Acres” with just under two.

That’s all changed.

The current landowner, Jeffrey Taylor — who is selling the abutting 9-acre pasture — donated the 1.6 acres to Rufus Jones and Jill Rosenberg Jones, owners of the historic property and stewards of Johnson’s legacy. The town's Planning Board approved it earlier this month.

The Joneses, who bought it in 2011, had worried for several years that it would all be sold before they could make the historic property whole again. They also wanted a buffer around the cabin where Johnson wrote poetry and his autobiography.

Eventually they’d like to buy that 9 acres to make "Five Acres" available to the public and handicap accessible. They’ve started raising the money.

“For 12 years I’ve been trying to get my 2 acres back,” Rufus Jones said. How the acres and surveys disappeared, he added, is “a great mystery.”

Johnson and his wife, Grace Nail Johnson, bought the 5-acre estate in 1926 as a retreat from New York City, and the fraught and hectic life of an early civil rights leader working for the NAACP in the 1920s. His doctor told him he needed to slow down.

The list of Johnson’s accomplishments is long. They include work as a Broadway lyricist and writing two songs for Theodore Roosevelt’s presidential campaign in 1904. He and his brother wrote the “National Hymn,” the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” It's also known as the Black national anthem.

The Johnsons would escape to the Alford Road home, set back against the Alford Brook. The cabin, surrounded by a hemlock grove, is on the hill at the back of the estate, and the Jones’ are continuing to raise money to restore it through the James Weldon Johnson Foundation, which they established in 2016. They’ve stabilized it, and the interior restoration is next.

All of this is why what happens next door matters. There have been some close calls, including an earlier abutter trying to put a solar farm there. Neighbors stopped it by buying some of the land and putting it into conservation, Jones said.

With all the confusion about the property line, it took a lot of negotiating and quite a bit of frustration for Taylor and Jones to resolve the matter. At one point, Jones even engaged a lawyer to warn Taylor that he might be selling land whose size and boundaries are in question. Jones and Taylor met for coffee in Millerton, N.Y., and sorted it out, face-to-face.

Taylor wouldn’t let Jones buy it when he offered, then offered to donate the land to bring it back to 5 acres, Jones said.

“I was weeping so hard in that Millerton coffee shop,” Jones said.

Taylor, who messaged The Eagle while traveling, said he was “pleased and grateful to be in a position to make right any injustice that may have been done to Mr. Johnson and his family in past generations.” He also encourages people to support the Johnson foundation.

