Great Barrington officials want flight school to shut down for Memorial Day and July 4

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Select Board wants to condition a special permit for Walter J. Koladza Airport on the closing of its flight school on the Memorial Day and July 4 holidays every year to give barbecuing neighbors a break from the noise.

At its third continuation of its special permit hearing Monday night, members of the board debated a number of other conditions that include keeping the permit with the current owners should they ever sell the airfield.

The owners of Berkshire Aviation Enterprises Inc. agreed to this along with conditions that the owners had initially proposed for the permit and new ones — like the soil testing for lead that they agreed to last month.

The board on Monday continued the hearing again to 6 p.m. April 10 both on Zoom and in person at Town Hall.

The airport’s owners are seeking the permit to continue operating as an industrial business in an area that in 1932 was zoned as a residential area.

But Koladza has been an airport since at least 1931 and the neighborhood grew up around it. The town has allowed it to operate there because it preexists zoning laws. Koladza’s owners also are seeking a shield from further legal action from some neighbors who say they feel that the airport generates too much noise and is too busy.

Holidays and the fuel tank

After debate, the board settled on closing the flight school on July 4 and Memorial Day, and can ultimately impose this on the owners if they do not agree to it.

Board member Eric Gabriel said it would be a "neighborly gesture." But closing on holidays would cut into the flight school business, said co-owner Richard Solan. Airport attorney Dennis Egan suggested instead closing the flight school at 4 p.m. on the two holidays.

The airport had already agreed to stop continuous flights at 5 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Radar dead spots The board continues to look for a measure of how busy the airport is in order to monitor future growth. While tracking sites like Flight Aware and AirNav are helpful, they don’t capture all flights given the mountainous terrain, according to Airport Manager Joseph Solan. “They said that our entire valley is a huge dead spot because of the hills,” Solan said of what air traffic controllers recently told him. “It interferes with the radar.” Board member Garfield Reed wondered how the board would determine how many flights is too many, especially since there isn’t accurate data now.

The board again looked for assurances that the 20,000-gallon double-walled fuel tank installed in 2018 with an alarm system will also have notification systems in case of a leak.

The airport sits in a water protection district around a high-yield aquifer that is the town’s water source. The fuel tank is allowed because it is preexisting and wouldn't be allowed there today.

Board member Ed Abrahams suggested the board condition the permit on hiring “an expert” to evaluate water protection over a period of three years.

Board Chair Stephen Bannon disagreed.

“Your premise that we need an expert is about three meetings too late,” Bannon said. It was about seven years ago when concerns about the fuel tank and the aquifer were first publicly raised by some neighbors.

Attorney Egan said the Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Protection are the regulators and the fuel tank meets their criteria.

Egan said a time limit will force the airport to go through the expense and challenge of another permit hearing in three years. He said another “expert” beyond regulators is selective.

“You’re essentially asking us to prove a negative,” Egan said. “There’s no evidence that the aquifer is in any danger. So to create a new regulation for a specific taxpayer in town I think it’s patently unfair and it’s not the intent of the bylaw."

The DEP in 2003 listed hazardous waste at the airport as one of the area's risks to the aquifer.