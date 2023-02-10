Great Barrington health officials want the airport to monitor its soil and water for potential lead contamination

GREAT BARRINGTON — A pediatrician and town health official said while she hasn’t seen problems with lead in her young patients that are attributed to the airport, she wants the airport to continually monitor its water and soil for lead that is still found in some types of aviation fuel.

And while the most recent tests for lead around Walter J. Koladza Airport shows minimal levels of the heavy metal, Dr. Ruby Chang and other Board of Health officials voted to recommend to the Select Board that it condition a special permit on the airport’s continuous monitoring of their soil and water.

They also asked for monitoring of PFAS, which are long lasting compounds found in fire suppression chemicals, and are widely used cosmetics and a vast array of products.

The Select Board’s special permit hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27 in person and on Zoom. The Board of Health weighs in on all the town’s special permit applications.

Berkshire Aviation Enterprises Inc., Koladza’s owner, is seeking a permit to bring it into conformity with zoning regulations.

The airfield has been in use since at least 1931, before the town’s zoning laws took effect, and before most of the residential neighborhood grew up around it.

Some nearby residents and abutters, unhappy with noise and concerns about safety and a potential contamination of the water supply, are trying to curb operations to a degree that would essentially shut down the airport.

Three of them are appealing a town board’s ruling in state Land Court for not finding in their favor. That lawsuit is still pending.

A permit would likely give the airport protection from more such attacks, but will also bring it under more regulatory scrutiny by the town.

Hence what will likely be a long set of conditions on the permit, including those recommended by health officials.

‘Stick to the science’

Neighbor concerns prompted the airport in 2017 to begin offering an unleaded fuel alternative for those few planes that are able to use it.

Lead emissions are still a problem for the smaller planes whose piston engines can’t tolerate unleaded fuel. It’s an issue the Federal Aviation Administration is still trying to solve, and appears to be struggling to “get the lead out.”

Also in 2017, the airport tested its water and soil and found the highest level in soil to be 21.7 parts-per-million, airport attorney, Dennis Egan, told the board. He added that naturally-occurring lead is found at levels between 15 and 40 ppm.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency says no level of lead exposure can be considered safe.

Lead concentrations in samples taken from the well and a bathroom faucet in the airport’s office tested at 1 part per billion, well below the EPA action level, The Eagle previously reported.

The airport supplied the board with all those results.

“I think it’s important to stick to the science in this case,” Egan said.

Dr. Chang said she understands the importance of the airport for a number of reasons including its flight school and serving as a medevac base for helicopters. But she’s looking out for possible sources of lead exposure. She expressed concern about students at the nearby Berkshire Waldorf School in Great Barrington breathing airplane emissions.

“The children are predominantly outdoors, their classrooms are outdoors, they spend the whole winter outdoors,” she said.

Chang also wants to ensure the water supply isn’t polluted.

“We do need to be ferociously protecting what we have,” she said, noting a 2003 state report found the airport to be the greatest concern to the water source in terms of hazardous materials leaks.

That report also points to a host of other threats, particularly pesticides and herbicides from farming runoff.

Michael Mah, the only member of the public who spoke — pointed to Pittsfield’s much larger airport, one that also serves jets, and a city where no correlations between the airport and health problems have been made.

Mah, a pilot who is a Pittsfield Airport Commissioner, also said it appeared unfair that officials are “singling out” Koladza airport. He said there hasn’t been the same scrutiny towards all the town’s gas stations or other threats that also sit atop the water supply, as well as the heavy pesticide-spraying by farms that surround the residential areas near the airport and beyond, he said.

“If you’re concerned about water … include auto gas stations, like you know, Exxon Mobil on Route 7 and farm runoff,” he said.

The board also recommends that the Select Board pay attention to noise, as well as possible light pollution, even if it is not a known concern.