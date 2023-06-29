Pilots allege cockpit laser strikes came from Great Barrington, according to FBI, FAA

GREAT BARRINGTON — A Great Barrington Police dispatcher received a call this spring from the Federal Aviation Administration about a green laser, which can stun and disorient pilots, being continuously pointed at an airplane as it flew over town.
The laser, someone from the FAA’s Boston headquarters told police April 2, came from “what appeared to be an apartment complex with two cars with headlights on,” according to the pilot, who alleged that the laser followed the plane “for some time.”
Police logs from that call taken at 9:43 p.m. also say the laser appeared to come from “the southwestern part of town. "‘10 mile[s] from PD location.'”
Three days later, the dispatcher took another call. This one was from a “Special Agent Curtis” at the FBI’s Springfield office.
The agent said a pilot reported a green laser strike, and that this laser was plotted and traced to 323 Main St. — a corner commercial and residential block best known for its former Subway.
Agent Curtis asked police if there had been any prior laser incidents, and police said that, indeed, there had, the log says of the 4:29 p.m. call.
Police also told the FBI agent that it would be hard to find the culprit in a building with multiple apartments and offices, but they would still go to the building and investigate.
That came up dry.
Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti said he has no leads and did not know what kind of plane was hit or any other details.
The FBI would not confirm nor deny whether there is still an investigation into these incidents, crimes punishable by up to five years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.
And when asked about these two alleged incidents, the FAA told The Eagle it had no reports of laser strikes in the state on those two days in April.
Long-range lasers are cheap and easy to come by, and are typically used to point at constellations or during presentations.
Pilots since 2010 have reported that more than 500 strikes have come from various cities and towns across Massachusetts — including 14 from the Berkshires, according to FAA data.
Pittsfield has contributed its share of those reports — 12 total, with lasers reaching as high as 13,500 feet. So has North Adams, twice in 2016 — with one cockpit hit while the plane traveled at 28,000 feet.
Across the U.S. pilots reported 9,500 strikes last year, and this year has already seen 5,253. Of those, the FAA has received reports of an injury from 278 pilots.
‘What is wrong with people?’
Berkshire County airport managers, like Bruce Goff of Harriman & West Airport in North Adams, cringe when asked if local pilots have reported laser strikes.
In his 12 years working there, he hasn’t heard of any. He said he worries more about drones, turkey vultures, geese, eagles “and coyotes on the runway.” And bears.
“We have a bear inside our fence right now,” Goff said. “The wildlife here is crazy.”
At Pittsfield Municipal Airport, Manager Daniel Shearer says he hasn’t heard from pilots of any strikes, and neither has Richard Solan, owner of Walter J. Koladza Airport in Great Barrington. Solan said he’s heard of some coming from Hudson, N.Y., about 27 miles to the west.
But Jason Archer, a flight instructor and astronomer who teaches at Koladza airport, has twice been startled by laser strikes that kept following the plane — as recently as two months ago while flying around the Hartford-Brainard Airport in Hartford, Conn.
“I was with a student coming into land and entering into the [flight] pattern,” Archer said, “and got beamed by a laser, then beamed again and again. I was like, ‘What is wrong with people.’”
The first time it happened, Archer also was teaching, and traveling at about 1,000 feet in the pattern, and could see that the beam was coming from a nearby neighborhood. He gave all the details to the tower, and air traffic control continued to ask him questions after he landed.
“If you were at a critical phase [of the flight], I think it could be dangerous and significant and could pose a danger to the flight,” he said. “The real scare is if you get hit in the eye or the face.”
Archer works in a planetarium “working with laser pointers all day” pointing to constellations. He always tells people not to point them at anyone. Lasers can cause eye damage, he noted.