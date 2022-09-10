Change is coming to the historic Mahaiwe Block in Great Barrington. Rents will be going up

GREAT BARRINGTON — A developer poised to buy the historic Mahaiwe Block is pledging to help tenants who face dislocation and higher rents.

“We’re going to help anyone there who needs it,” Ian Rasch, of Alander Construction, said of tenants who have relied on the low rents in the building and do not have alternatives.

Alander will likely close this month on the sale of the property, with its 12 apartments — seven of which are occupied — multiple offices and street-level retail store-fronts, Rasch said.

The company will add 22 new apartments to the building and leave seven existing retail spaces as they are. The project is slated for completion in late fall of 2024.

Across the street, at the former Berkshire Community College satellite building bought by Alander last year, the company has just started reworking the property into 13 apartments and two retail spaces — a change from its initial plans. Rasch says he expects a summer of 2024 completion.

In all, Alander is poised to renovate two deteriorating downtown buildings, creating 35 rental apartments.

Work to the Mahaiwe building, whose systems have long been failing, is set to begin in November.

The projects come amid a housing crunch and high prices — a problem that has gripped the town, Berkshire County and many areas of the country. It’s unlikely that tenants who have long paid month-to-month low rents — between around $350 and $700 per month at Mahaiwe — will be able to find something comparable.

“I panicked,” said Laura Didyk, an artist and writer who has lived in the same apartment there for 12 years. “It’s been a rent controlled environment, which I’m really grateful for.”

Didyk said what she’s seen on the rental market is triple what she pays now.

Rasch says he plans to help some of the Mahaiwe tenants find alternate housing and may offer temporary rent assistance.

Office tenants also will have to move. They are on the second floor in spaces that Alander will convert to apartments.

‘Old and dated’

Tenants say the current landlord of the Mahaiwe building hasn’t communicated what’s happening. Rasch can’t give official notice because he doesn’t yet own the building. He has written some tenants informally about the pending sale, and expressed his offer to help them find new housing. Tenants say they are hoping for more concrete information about this assistance.

Current owner Madeleine “Mandy” Victor-Pieczarka declined to comment. She told The Berkshire Edge last month that without an overhaul that would necessitate a rent hike, any owner of the property would be heading into “slum lord” territory.

Tenants have praised her kindness and generosity over the years, particularly during the pandemic — and for keeping rents down.

The property, built in 1905 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, needs serious work. Problems include the lack of an elevator and no handicap accessibility. There is no sprinkler system.

Victor-Pieczarka this summer cleaned up a benzene spill from an old oil tank. There have been major roof leaks and the old steam boiler is failing, Rasch said.

The main security door doesn’t close properly in warmer months and there are a slew of other “day-to-day” problems, said Pedro Pachano, an office tenant who is an architect.

“It needs a massive investment,” Rasch said of the building. “We’re putting a couple million plus into that.”

The building’s manager says the property “needs someone with deep pockets.”

“The building is very old and dated to the point where I couldn't get a plumber out of Great Barrington to come to the building,” said Christopher Lipa, of Berkshire Property Managers. “It has such old systems that they didn’t know how [to fix them].”

Edmund Milligan Marcus, a freelance filmmaker who has lived there since 2017, moved temporarily to his parents’ house in Egremont when he learned of the pending sale. He wasn’t sure he could stay given the water damage in his apartment — a roof leak in 2018 repeated last year, and never was fixed.

“There was a huge influx of water through the windows and through the wood and window frames,” he said. “I was at one point worried that something might fall in. There were holes opening up in the plaster.”

Tenants in limbo

Pachano said he and other tenants feel they are in limbo. He said he will be disappointed to lose his office, but understands the building needs work — and the town needs more and better apartments.

As a member of the Planning Board that is working to create housing solutions, Pachano has proposed zoning changes to give developers incentives to build affordable housing along Stockbridge Road/Route 7. He thinks it’s ideal to build more housing along the Route 7 corridor through the downtown and south, given the existing infrastructure and transportation system, as well as the ability to walk places.

“The Mahaiwe Block is the perfect place [for housing],” he said.

Rasch, who redeveloped the top of Railroad Street in 2017 and added apartments, says he shares concerns about the lack of affordable housing in town. He doesn’t like the prevailing practice of building housing that segregates people by income.

He says Alander is committed to “mixed income” housing, and hopes to find public and private money to include “income restricted" apartments in both buildings that workers can afford.

The majority of units at the Mahaiwe will range from $1,200 to $1,850 per month; at the BCC complex, units will be much larger, Rasch said, and range from $2,300 to $2,800.

Both buildings will be sustainably built, also reducing living expenses for tenants, he added.