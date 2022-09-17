A Berkshires high school set out to level the academic playing field. Is it moving too fast?

GREAT BARRINGTON — It might be public education’s trickiest test: How to challenge students with high academics without creating a divide that separates rich from poor, high-achieving from those who struggle.
While keeping the bar high for every student.
Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington took on this test with a vengeance last year. For ninth-graders and some 10th grade classes, it did away with three academic class levels – “tracks” like honors – that separated students by achievement and aptitude.
This school year, Monument is doing the same with the 10th grade. By 2024, the entire school will be “de-leveled” and all grading will be “proficiency-based,” to use the education jargon.
The new vision for Monument reflects a nationwide movement to reform a traditional system that is believed to lock disadvantaged students out of options and opportunity.
But this transformation didn’t go so well for the ninth grade last year, according to students and teachers. Administrators acknowledge the change will take time. Consultants have swept in to help.
Great Barrington’s experience offers lessons to educators across Berkshire County.
WHAT THE DISTRICT DID AND WHY
School officials acted because they viewed the practice of dividing students into academic tracks as unfair.
For freshmen and sophomores, the days of different classes for different academic groups are over in the Berkshire Hills Regional School District. That was a system Superintendent Peter Dillon says tended to separate the rich and the poor — creating a “silent middle that just gets by.”
It’s all part of a five-year vision meant to give every student a fair shot in school and in life. Like the community, the student body at Monument Mountain is changing, administrators and teachers say. The school has more students from financially struggling households and a sharp rise in students who aren’t fluent in English.
This is why education here had to change, officials say.
“The other system probably worked better for the top 20 percent of the class,” Dillon said. “But we’re really confident that given a little more time that we can get this to work well for everyone.”
Monument Mountain was coming off a pandemic learning crisis when it made the shift. Dillon admits the timing wasn’t ideal, but felt the changes couldn’t wait. “Do you do something bold and significant in challenging times?” he asked. “We felt a sense of urgency.”
WHAT’S NOT YET WORKING WELL
Students and teachers who spoke this summer to The Eagle about the change say they support the goal — in theory.
One teacher said it was rushed. Another said it can’t coexist with high academics. Students struggled with the changes. They say it’s putting the school’s reputation ahead of its students.
It appears teachers are bearing the brunt of a genuine and earnest attempt to overhaul education, backed by large grants from education philanthropies that encourage these kinds of reforms.
Thomas Roy, a Monument teacher for more than 20 years, and school graduate, says the change has put stress on the entire school. “We’re taking on water, and nobody is bailing us out,” he said. “We’re not trained, we’re moving too fast.”
Gordon Soule, a ninth-grade social studies teacher, is on board with the change. “Personally, I have felt supported in my practice and am satisfied with the district's investment in us. Others may not share that opinion,” he said. “Maybe the initiative has been rushed, and the learning curve is certainly large.”
‘HONORS’ NOT ONLY IN REAR VIEW
Yes, the school still has Advanced Placement classes. There are no plans to do away with those college-level courses for 11th and 12th graders.
Ninth and 10th graders can take a more advanced math class, as well as more advanced levels in language, music and art, Dillon says.
Ninth-graders complained that last year’s new “honors distinction,” rather than separate honors class, only brought more work, not more depth. Administrators are working to add that depth and come up with standards to make sure it is more than busy work, said Principal Kristi Farina.
Dillon, the superintendent, says the district doesn't want students “pigeon-holed into tracks.” Rather, the district wants students to be the ones who choose to take AP classes because they’re interested, broadening access to academic rigor for all students.
AT YEAR’S END, STUDENTS SPOKE OUT
Ninth-graders at Monument were frustrated enough last spring to mount a data collection effort that would reveal what they suspected: A majority of students didn’t think the new model was working.
Moreover, students said the “de-leveling” program might even be creating new inequities.
Mixed-ability classes dull the classroom experience for the most engaged, students said in a report to the district’s School Committee in June. Mixed classes strip the less school-inclined of self-esteem, and the high-achievers of challenge.
They claimed cheating was rampant and that teachers were being forced to hold down expectations.
“They’re making school as easy as possible for everyone because obviously they can’t, like, make it unfair,” said Benny Rosenbaier, 16, who attended 10th grade last year, and had at least one class that was mixed-ability. “You have to teach to the lowest [level] because if you don’t, they're just gonna be left in the dust.”
He said one teacher skipped over words and passages in the novel “The Great Gatsby” while reading it aloud, for fear some in the class wouldn’t grasp them.
Ninth-grader Tessa Baldwin told the committee she believed classrooms were suffering.
“Kids are distracting each other, distracting the teachers and that really prevents the teachers from teaching all the students well,” she said.
Ninth-grader Hannah Roller told the School Committee the school should drop the “de-leveling” term. Teaching to the lowest level hurts everyone, she said, arguing that Monument should guide all students to higher academic goals. “It should be called leveling up,” she said. Dillon agreed.
DETAILS FROM THE STUDENT SURVEY
The student report accuses administrators of putting a progressive agenda ahead of the academic excellence Monument is known for.
“There is a general feeling among the freshmen that we are being ‘tested on,’ and we feel as if our needs are being put second to the success of this program,” said the Class of 2025 Student Report, which polled 91 out of 137 freshmen.
At least two students in the anonymous survey said they liked the new system. “I enjoy being in a class with all sorts of people,” said one. “Just as long as I am graded fairly and given the option to succeed where I have failed I will be happy with that system,” said another.
Most students polled — 95.6 percent — said the new grading system doesn’t resonate like the old percentage system. The new grading system uses a “1 through 4” measure that scores by mastery of a subject, rather than the traditional zero to 100 scale.
Students said they were confused, in part because the two grading systems coexisted.
The district’s director of teaching and learning, Jonathan Bruno, agrees that the temporary hybrid grading system isn’t ideal. Bruno said the district took this approach because it was better than “to just rip off the Band-Aid.” Eventually, the entire school will make a full switch to the new grading.
Bruno, who arrived at the district several years after the initiative was set in motion, said administrators will work to get everything right.
“We’re listening and making adjustments from the feedback,” he said.
SCHOOL PANEL TAKES STOCK
“Let’s fix it.”
That was what a longtime School Committee member, Stephen Bannon, the panel’s chair, said after hearing the students’ critical report of the new approach. “We’re not a communist country that only gives the good news,” Bannon said.
Julian Beadell, a Monument junior and student representative to the School Committee, expressed dismay that the issue wasn't openly discussed until the June 16 meeting.
“I think it’s actually a little disturbing that it’s the last day of school and this is the first time we’re hearing about sort of what is going on, and how these students don't feel as if they’re prepared for next year and feel that this year was a waste,” Beadell said.
Elsa Hernandez, a science teacher, told the School Committee in June about the “huge range” of aptitudes in her class, as a result of the shift. When a co-teacher was available, she would split students into levels within the classroom out of necessity.
“If you’re alone there, and you’re trying to reach everyone, those kids probably don’t get any of me because I’m busy,” she said. “It goes all on the fly.”
Roy, the 20-year teacher who coordinates the school’s Career, Vocational, Technical Education program, said he’s used to having a mix of students — and embraces the initiative.
And yet last year’s experience had him worried. Roy said teachers found the administration pressing ahead regardless of their concerns.
“I was like, ‘Did you not hear anybody?’” he said he asked. “I’m usually not a boat rocker.”
Principal Farina says she did hear them. Training, she said, continued throughout the summer and administrators will continue to adjust practices if needed.
HOW THE REFORMS BEGAN
Roy thinks the school is locked into the reforms because it got grant money from powerful education-centered foundations.
In all, the district obtained three grants worth $1.26 million since 2019 from the Barr Foundation and from Nellie Mae — including another Barr grant that came earlier this month. The money helps schools, among other things, restructure to reach a “DEI” goal — Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Grants for this work will continue to roll in each year and can be used to hire consultants who specialize in helping schools make this kind of transition.
The shift began with an earnest hope.
In 2017, worrisome test scores, as well as an analysis of which students were struggling, set off the initiative. The district began writing grants and brought in consultants and coaches. Administrators and teachers went to conferences and traveled to nine schools that had made similar reforms, including two in southern California.
In 2018, Principal Amy Rex, before returning to Vermont to take a superintendent job, cautioned that Monument Mountain would need solid community support to proceed with the reforms she had suggested. She also warned of resistance from those who benefited — or whose children will benefit — from the traditional system.
“Be pioneers,” she wrote in a parting memo.
In April 2021, Dillon, Bruno and Farina — the superintendent, director of teaching and learning, and principal — presented the School Committee with a policy paper, “Equity, Access and High Expectations for All: How we get there.”
Teachers underwent training that summer. But it wasn’t enough.
Farina agrees the changes have been hard on teachers. “As teachers, we all went through the educational system, the way it’s structured, and so it’s easy to replicate that instead of thinking about how to change it,” said Farina, a former math teacher who has worked at Monument for 32 years.
Nonetheless, Farina is passionate about the reforms, having seen a need to teach to that “silent middle” that became a majority.
“It became more urgent for us to make a change because of the shift in demographics and the impact of the pandemic,” she said.
The district’s lead consultant did not respond to an email with questions about whether it is typical for schools to initially struggle when they make such a dramatic shift. Also, other consultants who do this work and are not associated with the district either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.
Dillon declined to make the consultant’s reports available, citing indirect references to teachers that would violate the personnel exemption in public records law.
“Professional development” for teachers is ongoing. It is needed because teachers accustomed to overseeing classrooms of similarly inclined students now face a range of student skills and interest levels.
THE DEMOGRAPHIC REALITY
Monument educators say they face a growing economic divide in the southern Berkshires. Longtime teachers say the old system tended to divide students by economic class.
“If the goal truly is to improve the equity of our outcomes, we need to ensure it is not only middle and upper-class white non-disabled students who choose honors,” reads the district’s policy manifesto.
School brings these groups together. Then the old tracking system tended to push them apart.
“The school is the only place where people from vastly different socioeconomic backgrounds really spend any significant time together,” said Sheela Clary, a longtime educator who taught at Monument for a year and whose child attended briefly. Getting rid of tracks is ideal as long as “the real work takes place,” Clary said.
“There was one kid who was really into guns, and while I didn't agree with his defense of guns, he wrote a brilliant piece about it,” she said. “I said, ‘Why aren’t you taking honors English if you write this well?’ He said, ‘I don’t want to be in with the rich kids.’”