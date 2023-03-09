State to spend nearly $400,000 to repave Route 23 in Great Barrington near Monterey border

GREAT BARRINGTON — The state will repave and do other road work on a half-mile stretch of Route 23 just west of the Monterey town line.

The state Department of Transportation will spend $385,000 to do work that also includes drainage, lane markings, guardrail and erosion controls, according to a statement issued by the town.

The project will start in the spring.

"This is a sizable investment and an important project, which is among a number of others that will get underway during this year's construction season," said Joe Aberdale, Great Barrington's superintendent of public works.

Aberdale said he will also announce other projects that will begin during the spring construction season.