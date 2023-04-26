Will a new Monument Mountain High in Great Barrington have students from three towns or eight? The school will study both options

GREAT BARRINGTON — The state has given the town's sole high school the green light to explore two options for rebuilding the facility.

Each might cost around $100 million, but that figure could rise if inflation worsens.

The first option would involve a Monument Mountain Regional High School for 485 students in the Berkshire Hills Regional School District's three towns — Great Barrington, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge.

The second, and more costly option, imagines a larger high school with 620 students. It would also include students in grades nine through 12 from the five towns in the Southern Berkshire Regional School District who currently attend Mount Everett Regional High School.

School officials will decide which option makes the most sense based on the results of a study that was given the go-ahead Wednesday by the Massachusetts School Building Authority. The agency helps fund construction and renovation of schools, and will be chipping in a percentage of the total cost to rebuild Monument.

The study is estimated to cost around $1 million to $1.5 million and will be borne by Berkshire Hills district taxpayers, who approved it at last year. The findings will help nail down exact costs for what will either be a total rebuild, renovation, or combination of the two.

Either way, an overhaul of the deteriorating Monument High, built in 1968, could cost between $90 million and $100 million.

The study gives South County towns time and flexibility as they work toward a possible merger of their two public high schools and take a vote in the fall on whether to do it. It will likely take a couple of months to complete, according to Berkshire Hills Superintendent Peter Dillon.

The news comes as a panel with members from eight towns — the 8-Town Regional School District Planning Board — continues its work and public outreach for a merger between Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire. The consolidation would keep the elementary and middle schools where they are and merge only the two high schools.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters Sign up

Residents and officials have called for consolidation to get ahead of a long-standing and worsening financial outlook, and a consultant recommended it. Enrollments continue to wane as the county’s population declines, and as a result, taxpayers are shouldering heavier cost burdens as school budgets also rise.

But controversy continues to swirl over which building should be used. Monument is more centrally located, proponents say. New construction will allow for a 21st century school and modern education as well as a focus on career and vocational training.

Merger skeptics say the Mount Everett building, built in 1992, is in good shape, and that its programs are thriving.

Monument currently has 472 students and Mount Everett 294, according to the state.

“We’ve pretty much plateaued over the past few years,” said Berkshire Hills School Committee Chair Stephen Bannon, speaking to enrollment.

Bannon thinks a merger and more students is good for widening an array of programs. Either way, Bannon added, something has to be done about Monument, and the sooner the better given the way building costs continue to increase.

The estimated cost of a new school has roughly doubled since the district tried to renovate the school a decade ago. That is likely due to factors that include typical price hikes over time, and the more extreme inflation over the last two years.

Other districts with school projects in motion have expressed concern about unprecedented inflation, according to an article in the Woburn Daily Times. In a March 15 notice posted to its website that addressed district concerns about inflation, the MSBA said it can't change reimbursement rates that are already set.

The district will hire a consultant who will help orchestrate the study. Architects and designers will explore whether a rebuild, renovation or renovation with an addition makes sense for both the smaller and larger Monument High expansion options, Berkshire Hills Superintendent Peter Dillon said.

Dillon thinks “it’s a win, either way” for dealing with a building that’s limping toward its 60th birthday.

“Our high school students will have a much better environment to study and learn,” he added, and the building will also be more secure.