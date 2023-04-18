Great Barrington has two officers trained to be school resource officers. But does Monument Mountain High want one?

GREAT BARRINGTON — Two town police officers recently finished training to be school resource officers in case the town’s schools want or need them. But it is unclear whether the Berkshire Hills Regional School District will take the police department up on it.

Roughly a decade ago, the school community was mixed about it. But the world has changed and the community might now be open to it, say school officials.

The district’s Monument Mountain Regional High School is the only high school in South County without a resource officer, which is a police officer whose job it is to keep students and staff safe, but whose roles often spill over into lending a hand to students who are struggling or who have been victimized.

When asked why two Great Barrington officers, Brandon Messina and Andres Huertas had received training, Police Chief Paul Storti told The Eagle he thought it would be a good idea in case the school community wants it, and that the two officers were interested.

Messina and Huertas already interact with the schools, since they are in charge of safety drills there, and Messina brings the department’s comfort dog to visit. Huertas — as well as Storti — has coached soccer there in the past.

Storti says he envisions a full-time officer — no uniform, but still carrying a firearm — floating between the three schools and not just ensuring safety but “building relationships” and being helpful to students around issues like bullying and internet crime.

It would not be like having “an armed guard,” Storti said. “It’s a soft approach."

The resource officer at the Southern Berkshire Regional School District doubles as the school nurse, for instance.

The problem of school safety emerged again twice in the last two months at Monument amid a flurry of phone threat hoaxes across the country known as “swatting.”

By the second hoax incident March 28, town police were swift, having arrived and responded in a total of 19 minutes.

The presence of an armed officer or staffer didn't reduce injuries in actual school shootings, and may actually contribute to violence — a phenomenon known as the “weapons effect” — according to research.

But Storti said that while this may be true about a major incident, he envisions a resource officer who would watch for suspicious activity in that “soft manner,” and essentially "keep an eye out.”

One of Pittsfield Schools' three resource officers told the paper that arresting a student is a last resort.

“What people don’t realize is that a lot of these kids have things going on at home," she said. "They’re victims of crimes in school, they’re victims of crimes outside of school, and they bring that trauma and those things in with them to school, which cause them to act out.”

'The world is different'

Storti would love a community conversation around whether such an officer is wanted in Great Barrington.

“My job is to make sure that the parents feel safe sending their kids to school, that the staff feel safe,” he said. “However we can do that — that's what we need to figure out.”

It might be worth exploring anew, said district Superintendent Peter Dillon, after a discussion a decade ago in which there were “mixed feelings.”

“The world is different than it was 10 years ago,” he said, noting that a “very thoughtful resource officer can be very beneficial.”

Dillon says there’s a balance to strike. There’s the “hardening” approach that might include an officer as well as fortifying the physical building.

“Softening” includes deepening relationships with students and making social workers available

“It probably makes sense to do both sorts of things at the same time,” he said of the two approaches.

Dillon worries about the potential for a student’s behavior to be “criminalized.” He praised Storti’s response during the last “swatting” episode at Monument.

“He was there in four minutes,” Dillon said. “That’s unheard of.”

Meanwhile, plans for the new high school building are underway and those will include modern security that alone might make everyone feel safer.

It’s not 1968 — the year the school was built. A new school will be much different.

“It won’t have 128 doors,” Dillon said. “That’s just too many — it’s crazy.”