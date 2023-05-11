Foxes kill a flock of 70 hens at an egg farm in Great Barrington. The community is rallying to help the farmer start over

GREAT BARRINGTON — Hailey Vadakin's heart still breaks when she sees the feathers of her favorite hens floating across the yard.
“It’s the mental part that’s hard,” Vadakin said of what remains of her flock of 70, that she believes were killed by at least one fox last week. “It’s all just so sad.”
Vadakin, who runs Moonshine Farm off Alford Road, awoke Friday morning to carnage after the foxes killed every bird and made off with 15. The foxes had dug under the fence to get into the chicken pen, leaving tufts of fur that had caught the wire.
Vadakin had spent six years working hard to create this exotic flock of custom hens that lay “beautiful colored eggs.” It’s a passion of hers, and she mostly sells eggs — occasionally a hen or two.
“I love these guys,” she said of the hens. “They’re also family.”
The loss put an end to egg sales until she can rebuild the flock.
With the help of the community, Vadakin can now start over and put some money into hatching. Friends Brooke Storti and Ashley Phillips started a GoFundMe account that, as of Thursday morning, had already raised $3,535, surpassing the $3,500 goal.
Resident Naomi Blumenthal supported the cause, saying on the website, "We wish you the best of luck rebuilding your flock."
Mellonie Noble said she hoped her donation helps. "Hailey, you have supported my business over the years and I SO appreciate that."
“It’s mind-blowing,” Vadakin said of the effort, “that people have gotten together for us and done this for us.”
There are a few other blessings. She still has eggs that have not yet hatched, and the fox spared her two roosters and other young hens.
Then there’s her border collie, Marz, who likes it outside and now gets to sleep there.
“Marz has been appointed chicken protector,” Vadakin said. “I’m going to get him a nice insulated dog house but he probably won't use it.”
Vadakin, a mother of four children, has four dogs, also keeps horses and emus and runs a dog day care. "I dabble in being the best Chicken Tender I possibly can," her Moonshine Farm Facebook profile says. "My 4 children like to help."
The fenced-in dog enclosure had been next to hens, and their scent and markings always drove predators away, Vadakin said.
But earlier this spring she had moved the dog yard so that the grass would grow between it and the hens.
It was apparently enough distance to tempt foxes who, Vadakin noted, only got to enjoy 15 hens out of the flock.
The family laid the rest in the field out back, she said.
“‘I’m sure nature will enjoy them.”