Great Barrington names Joseph Aberdale public works superintendent

GREAT BARRINGTON — Joseph A. Aberdale, of Housatonic, has been named superintendent of Great Barrington's public works department.
He will oversee the town’s highway and wastewater operations, cemeteries, waste transfer facility and other town infrastructure.
As an engineer, Aberdale has worked in senior management positions with large construction and engineering firms serving the Northeast region. He most recently served as vice president of construction services at Unistress/Petricca Industries in Pittsfield, where he rose through the ranks after joining the company in 2007. He has also served a chief engineer with J.H. Maxymillian Technologies in Pittsfield, and has worked for Berkshire Gas.
Aberdale’s family established and operated the former Aberdale’s Market in Housatonic, and in 2006, he became the second-generation owner of the business. He sold the store last year, and it is now A&B Variety and Package.
A Monument Mountain Regional High School graduate, Aberdale graduated from Western New England College in 1987.