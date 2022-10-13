People wanted to get rid of a plaque marking a massacre of Native Americans. Someone did

GREAT BARRINGTON — File it under the category of least missed object.

The bronze plaque that disappeared mysteriously from Bridge Street this year was so unpopular that few noticed it was gone.

It marked the disputed site of a nearby massacre of Native Americans, but described the killings as a "dispersal," and memorialized the acts of a savage colonizer.

Town officials say they had nothing to do with the disappearance. The preeminent Berkshire County historian didn’t know it was gone. And the removal was news to current members of the group that erected the plaque in 1987.

For some, it appears to be a welcome drop down the memory hole. It disappeared amid calls to remove or change it.

For decades, the monument next to the Bridge Street span troubled residents. The Thursday Morning Club erected the small plaque as a historical service to decipher faded words chiseled into a large stone in 1904.

The massacre of Native Americans likely happened. But did it happen in what is now Great Barrington? Should something be done about the historical marker marking the slaughter of Native Americans, and one that two historians aren't sure is accurate?

That stone, which remains, told the story of the slaughter by Major John Talcott of “A PARTY OF INDIANS” in 1676.

Historians dispute whether this massacre happened in what is now Great Barrington. But this specific killing and the captivity of two dozen Narragansett people likely did happen somewhere in the greater area, considered the “last skirmish” of King Philip’s War, in which Native Americans battled English rule.

Talcott was an “evil, evil man,” a Narragansett official previously told The Eagle.

Amid a call by community members to remove it, John Brown, a Narragansett Medicine Man and Historical Preservation Officer, had said it might be best to leave the plaque alone to not stir the energy of that slaughter, and “let sleeping dogs lie.”

He said land is imbued with crimes of the past.

The removal of the plaque isn't the first time someone has pried loose remnants of a bloody and cruel American history.

In January, a street sign bearing a word offensive to Native Americans was severed from its base. The name of that street was officially changed last week.

During an Indigenous Peoples’ Day ceremonial offering on Monday, leaders of 15 tribal nations held an offering ceremony and led prayers next to the original stone monument and the remaining base of the plaque off Bridge Street.

Representatives from the Thursday Morning Club said they did not know the plaque had been removed.

Malcolm Fick, chair of the town’s Historical Commission, who had consulted with Brown, the Narragansett official, said he also doesn't know who removed it.

Neither does Town Manager Mark Pruhenski. Nor Bernard Drew, a Berkshires historian.

The person who first asked the Historical Commission to deal with the monument noticed a few months ago that it was gone.

Ed Abrahams, a Select Board member acting as a citizen, told the commission the plaque either should go or needed to be made “less settler-centric.”