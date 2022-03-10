Great Barrington native Rick Lawrence nominated to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court

GREAT BARRINGTON — He was born at Fairview Hospital and educated in town schools before going to Yale University and Harvard Law School.
Soon, after decades of work as an attorney and District Court judge, Rick Lawrence may very well find that he has a seat on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Monday nominated Lawrence, 66, to serve as an associate justice. If he is confirmed, he’ll be that court’s first Black justice, according to a statement from Mills’ office.
It is Mills’ fourth nomination to the state’s high court since she took office in 2019. All of her previous appointees were confirmed in unanimous votes by the Legislature.
Lawrence, of Portland, said he is excited, but didn’t want to comment too much ahead of the confirmation hearings.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity,” he told The Eagle.
Mills had high praise.
"Judge Lawrence’s extensive legal experience, measured temperament, strong intellect, and proven commitment to upholding the law and administering justice impartially make him an exceptional candidate for the Maine Supreme Judicial Court,” she said in a statement.
In the statement, Lawrence said he is "deeply honored."
“If confirmed by the Legislature, I promise to work tirelessly to serve the people of Maine and to administer justice fairly and impartially to the people of Maine, just as they deserve," he said.
Lawrence spent 22 year serving in district courts in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties, and was active in various court programs, according to Mills’ office.
He previously worked as an attorney for an insurance company and a Boston-based law firm, is a Harvard Law School and Yale University graduate.
Lawrence said he and his wife moved to Southern Maine because it reminded them of the Berkshires. The couple met in high school in Great Barrington, where his wife also was raised. They continue to return to town to visit family.
He said Great Barrington was a special place to grow up.
“A small town where the neighbors knew their neighbors, but also you had people who came in from these exotic places,” he said. “There were the cross currents you get from people who come to take in cultural and scenic opportunities.”
He grew up on West Sheffield road, and moved to Christian Hill Road in second grade.
His father was killed in a car accident his sophomore year of college and he had to work to pay off his student debt.
“It wasn’t a direct path to Yale,” he said of having to work before heading to his undergraduate studies.
After law school, a Portland firm recruited him.
Lawrence said he wanted to save the details of his story for when he addresses the Legislature in the coming weeks.
“There’s still the confirmation process," he said, "and hopefully that will turn out well.”