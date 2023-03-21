Great Barrington’s proposed budget includes police request for co-responders to jointly respond to calls

GREAT BARRINGTON — With the intent of helping rather than arresting people, the town Select Committee wants to spend $12,000 in the upcoming fiscal year to hire a co-responder to show up at the scene of certain police calls to determine who took part in criminal activity.

That amount is small part of a 4.9 percent annual increase to a proposed $14.6 million operating budget for fiscal 2024 that again shows inflationary cost hikes for such materials as fuel and road salt.

The increase was lowered after town officials asked for cuts, and $160,224 was shaved from the initial requests.

Details of the proposed budget $19.9 million: Assessment for the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, a 5.2 percent increase over this year's costs

$2.1 million: Department of Public Works Budget, at a 7.2 percent increase

The proposed capital budget is $8.8 million

DPW capital requests include $240,000 for two trucks, and $293,200 for a loader with an excavator

The fire department's budget is up 15.87 percent due to proposed pay hikes for firefighters and a new hire

Police department capital requests include $78,000 for new Tasers and $65,000 for a new cruiser

One special article includes $150,000 to help Housatonic water customers, a figure that may be covered by state money

After a series of budget hearings, the Select Board and Finance Committee on March 15 approved their latest version of the proposed budget that will have a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday both on Zoom and in person at Town Hall.

Voters will have the final say at the May 1 annual town meeting. The budget can be found on the town's website.

Costs are up across many departments.

Some of the more significant increases in the operating budget include about $72,000 for software that, among other uses, monitors technology for short-term rentals; the hiring of an assistant accountant; and adding a new police officer.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters Sign up

Capital increases include the Department of Public Works, given the higher cost materials. Also increasing the budget request are new equipment needs by the DPW, police and fire departments.

A fiber-optic network for Housatonic increased the budget by $350,000.

At their final meeting before the hearing, officials said it was important to pay the $12,000 for the police co-responder position requested by Police Chief Paul Storti.

The purpose of a joint police officer/mental health worker is to deescalate situations, keep people from being arrested and connect them to helpful services, among other benefits.

“Policing has always seen that these outside additions to the Police Department are having a great impact on the community,” Finance Committee member Bruce Geiler said.

Board members want police to collect data about the kinds of calls related to cannabis use so that in the future some of the industry’s Community Impact Fees to the town could pay for the co-responder. Those impact fees are typically 3 percent of gross sales from a cannabis business. The state requires that the controversial fees pay only to mitigate any negative effects from the cannabis industry.

Select Board Chair Stephen Bannon said the Wednesday public hearing is an opportunity to hash though budget items one more time before they go to voters in May.

"None of these [board votes] are sealed in stone," he said, "until after the public hearing."