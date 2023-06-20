The Great Barrington Project isn't just in the Berkshires anymore. The artist took it to another city for Juneteenth

GREAT BARRINGTON — A year after Delano Burrowes invited passersby to look into his eyes on town streets, the artist and writer has expanded his interactive project.

Last week, Burrowes brought his “Great Barrington Project: Unbleaching the Souls of Black Folk” work to Reading, Pa., for a weeklong Juneteenth celebration. Reading, he said, as one of the poorest cities in the U.S., is filled with the voices of those who are marginalized.

“It made me think about Juneteenth because it made me think about all the different ways enslavement happens,” Burrowes said, “with political systems and education systems and social systems.”

The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based artist’s work has proved powerful, and now he hopes to continue to expand this exploration of how bias lives and breathes in us.

Burrowes, who grew up in Great Barrington, sat in a chair at various locations there last May with a sign that asked, “How Do You See A Black Person?” He invited people to sit opposite him and make eye contact for about 10 minutes.

The technique was inspired by performance artist Marina Abramović. The title and foundation of Burrowes’ work hails from town native W.E.B. Du Bois’ seminal book, “The Souls of Black Folk.”

But what sparked the project for him in 2020 was feeling something was off at a Black Lives Matter rally in Great Barrington — what he described as hollow virtue signaling about racial bias that didn’t dive to the core of the issue.

Burrowes himself built a website for the project, which opens to a closeup video of Burrowes’ face — much like if one were sitting before him.

He’s now applying for grants so he can expand the work and welcomes any donations. He also encourages others who are moved by the work to take the idea and run with it.

“It’s really about voices,” he said. “Not my voice.” He has some loose plans to take the project to Atlanta and Washington.

It was Stacey Taylor, vice president of the Reading NAACP, who heard about the project and asked him to participate in the organization’s Juneteenth festivities and events.

“The project changes as it travels,” Burrowes said, noting the contrast of Reading’s poverty with Great Barrington’s reputation as the “The best small town in New England” — a Smithsonian Magazine designation in 2012.

“It’s the best small town for who?” he said. “Because there’s people being excluded as the Berkshires changes.”

A new dimension of the project emerged in Reading. There were group discussions and he sat and made eye contact with Black and white residents.

One of them, Elta Jackson-Henry, who is Black, told the Reading Eagle that sitting opposite with Burrowes was at first “unsettling and then reflective.”

As his work unfolds, Burrowes said, gentrification is another aspect of the work that he’s digging into.

“Where did the people go?” he said, explaining that his Brooklyn building has, in recent years, turned over from 70 percent Black residents to 50 percent. “Let’s hear those voices.”