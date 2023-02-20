With affordable housing coffers shallow, Great Barrington might take a cut of real estate deals

GREAT BARRINGTON — Town officials looking for money to solve a housing crisis are mulling whether the town should take a cut of real estate deals made by the rich and plunge it into various affordable housing needs.

But this proposed “real estate transfer fee” could also cut into the value of the sole nest eggs of the simply house-rich, say critics. They also think the fee could jack home prices up even further than they are as sellers try to recoup the fee in advance.

Those who want to study the idea say it's too early to panic over these concerns. The proposal is in its infancy.

The Select Board and Planning Board want the concept vetted, along with a proposal for a tax break for landlords who rent for affordable rates year-round.

Both boards in a joint session last week voted unanimously to have the town examine these proposals. The ideas are just two of a long list made by a Housing Subcommittee made up of members from both boards.

They are considering a 0.5 percent and 2 percent that could be split by the buyer and seller or paid by either, according to a presentation by Select Board Vice Chair Leigh Davis, who is also chair of the Housing Subcommittee.

The fee could be applied, for instance, to sales of houses that are possibly 150 percent above the median sale price for single-family homes, Davis said.

Or, just for those over a certain sale price; like those that sell for more than $1 million.

Projections show the fees could yield between almost $300,000 a year to more than $600,000 a year, depending on the price level that triggers the fee.

For example, sales of homes $1 million and up accounted for roughly $14.5 million in property sales between the summer of 2021 and 2022, according to Davis’ presentation.

The fees also could be applied to second home sales, Davis said.

Not all transactions would trigger a fee; exemptions could include house sales within families, sales for affordable housing uses or sales of those who are struggling or “vulnerable."

The fees would then be funneled into the coffers of the town's Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which helps residents with housing in a variety of ways, including with making down payments.

While the trust fund receives money from the Community Preservation Act coffers — a combination of state and town taxpayer money that also goes towards paying for open space and historical preservation — as well as from new fees for vacation rentals, the fund needs more to make a dent in what is now a housing scarcity and cost crisis for many residents in the Berkshires.

The issue is particularly dire in South County, where second homes abound, and where a pandemic influx of people as well as a shaky economy put affordable housing out of reach for many.

As it turns out, the way people are paying for houses is one culprit. In Great Barrington last year, 45 percent of real estate deals were all-cash, according to a Washington Post analysis. In Lenox, it was 57 percent.

Davis said that of all the housing panel’s ideas, the fee is one of those that could take the longest to get rolling.

Officials will, however, be able to look to other towns and cities that have cut a path before them. Nantucket, Provincetown, Chatham and Somerville have already filed for a petition with the state for permission to impose a fee after voters approved it; Amherst and Northampton have plans in motion.

One next step is to get the opinion of residents. That’s likely to be a heated affair.

“You’re taxing people’s principal resource,” said Planning Board member Jonathan Hankin, an architect who also works in real estate. “All my equity is in my house.”

Hankin also wanted to know if the town will still impose the fee if someone is selling their home at a loss or is an elderly resident selling their only valuable asset to move into a nursing home. He suggested the affordable housing trust could ask for more money from the Community Preservation Act, and that this is a source of more housing money that is going untapped.

Housatonic resident Michelle Loubert suggested the fee might be a sneaky way to shift even more of the tax burden on homeowners. They are paying a surcharge for the Community Preservation Act on top of property taxes, as well as fees if they rent their homes on Airbnb-type sites, she said.

“Most of us, our nest egg is our home,” Loubert said. “I think enough’s enough.”

Planning Board and Housing Subcommittee member, Malcolm Fick, reminded everyone that the proposal is nowhere near being an actual policy.

“We’re really at the concept stage,” Fick said.