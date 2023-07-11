Great Barrington weighs taking a cut of real estate sales for affordable housing. But will it be just another tax on the working class?

GREAT BARRINGTON — A new proposal is on the table to charge those buying and selling homes a fee and plunging that money into the town’s affordable housing coffers.

But right out of the gate, the “real estate transfer fee” proposal met with resistance from those who say it is yet another tax and one that, while pulling on the rich, would also take a bite out of working class nest eggs.

Those proposing it, however, say it's a surefire way to keep money flowing for affordable and "workforce" housing in a town where rents and home values have skyrocketed. The money, they say, could be used on a variety of housing programs.

Ultimately, the voters will decide, and only after details of the plan are hammered out and the public has a say.

The idea for a 1- or 2-percent fee on property sales isn’t new. Four other municipalities in the state do it and another two are working on it.

In Great Barrington it is the brainchild of the Select Board and Planning Board Housing Subcommittee, the chair of which is Leigh Davis, also vice chair of the Select Board.

Davis, who also works for affordable housing developer Construct Inc., presented the proposal Monday at the board’s regular meeting. Ross Vivori, the town’s principal assessor, shared the numbers he had crunched in an analysis of single-family home sales between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

Real estate data from Fiscal 2022 Had the town charged 2 percent for all real estate deals in Fiscal 2022, the revenue would look like this: 46 houses that sold for $495,000 and under: $340,280 in revenue

16 houses that sold for $510,000 and up: $172,256.16

21 homes that sold from $600,000 to $950,000: $306,314

9 homes that sold for $1 million and up: $289,280 Total revenue of 92 home sales with a 2 percent transfer fee: $1.1 million

Had the town charged 2 percent on the 92 homes that sold during that period, Vivori’s math shows, it would have pulled in $1.1 million for the town’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

The question now is how much to tax the sales and whether to tax only certain sales, like only those that sell for over $1 million, for instance. There are other details to consider as well, like whether the buyer and seller would split the fee.

“It comes down to money,” Davis said of solving the housing problem, adding that she knows it’s a delicate ask of taxpayers.

“We don't want to disincentivize people moving here and selling their homes,” Davis added, “but at the same time, we have a crisis and the people that are moving here, you know, expect certain things — a fire department, a police department.”

Longtime residents also might expect to count on the increasing value of their homes to get them through old age, said one wary resident.

“That’s our retirement right there,” said Housatonic resident Michelle Loubert, speaking to the board of the modest home she inherited from her parents — who lived there for 66 years. “I almost feel like you’re pushing my husband and I into affordable housing. We may not even be able to afford to sell it if you're going to tax me again.”

Loubert said it appears that affordable housing initiatives are supporting “new people in our community,” when those who have “invested in the community for decades,” and of modest means, are looking at being “taxed up the wazoo.”

The transfer fee could drive more home buyers into the surrounding towns, said resident and Planning Board member Jonathan Hankin, where taxes are lower and Great Barrington’s amenities are still available.

Resident Charlie Williams told the board this is an attempt by the town to take advantage of those who have “worked our whole life and paid our taxes our whole life.”

“I don’t have the money to keep on giving it to other people,” Williams added. “I feel sorry for other people but it’s a bigger problem — it goes all the way up to the federal government.”

Bill Nappo of Housatonic thinks the transfer fee is good in concept, but doesn’t know why it wouldn’t involve commercial real estate transactions.