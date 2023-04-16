<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pollution was keeping her up at night. So Jamie McCormack opened Refill GB, where customers can buy sustainable products

Jamie McCormack Refill GB

Jamie McCormack, a Great Barrington psychotherapist and mother, opened Refill GB on Main Street last week to create nontoxic and reusable solutions for people anxious about the plastics problem and a changing climate. 

GREAT BARRINGTON — The thought of climate change and of so much toxic plastic befouling the earth was keeping psychotherapist and mother Jamie McCormack up at night.

It was also troubling her clients.

So, McCormack decided to do something about it.

Refill GB Great Barrington

Soaps, cleaning and other products can be found at the new Refill GB. 

“One of the ways to deal with anxiety,” she said, “is to do what you can. I know I can't do it all."

From Refill GB, a small new shop on 152 Main St. where the fragrance of essential oils takes the edge off, McCormack is selling refillable bottles and natural, nontoxic bulk products to go into them.

There are household cleaners, shampoos and soaps. There are lots of glass bottles, wooden cleaning brushes, storage bags, and even spray bottles made of wheat straw.

There are washable paper planters and paper wallets. McCormack is also selling a little natural makeup and various toiletries.

There is either no product packaging, or packaging — like paper — that is biodegradable.

“The goal is to make it as easy as possible for people,” McCormack said, “and to be accessible to everyone.”

Products at Refill GB

A table of products at Refill GB in Great Barrington. 
Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters

While the products might appear expensive she said she intentionally carries a variety of products at different prices. The pricier things will help pay the rent.

McCormack opened this week in the storefront on North Main Street that for many years housed The Berkshire Gold and Silversmith. It sits near the Cumberland Farms on one side and The Eagle Shoe & Boot Co. on the other.

She settled on this space after a long search in town of many available storefronts — those were either not ready or too expensive. It took a while.

Refill GB

A table of reusable products sits on a table at the new Refill GB shop in Great Barrington.

McCormack’s son, 9, will be proud — he loves animals and especially whales.

He worries about them.

“There’s so much plastic in the ocean,” she said.

So much, in fact, that every day blue whales may be ingesting 10 million pieces of microplastics, and humpback whales are likely ingesting 200,000 pieces of microplastics, according to a study published in November in Nature Communications, a scientific journal.

Kids invited to help solve plastic pollution

Kids invited to help solve plastic pollution

BENNINGTON — Beyond Plastics, a nationwide project based at Bennington College that empowers students and community leaders around the country to reduce plastic pollution, and Green Ivy Schools …

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all