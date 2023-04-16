Pollution was keeping her up at night. So Jamie McCormack opened Refill GB, where customers can buy sustainable products

GREAT BARRINGTON — The thought of climate change and of so much toxic plastic befouling the earth was keeping psychotherapist and mother Jamie McCormack up at night.

It was also troubling her clients.

So, McCormack decided to do something about it.

“One of the ways to deal with anxiety,” she said, “is to do what you can. I know I can't do it all."

From Refill GB, a small new shop on 152 Main St. where the fragrance of essential oils takes the edge off, McCormack is selling refillable bottles and natural, nontoxic bulk products to go into them.

There are household cleaners, shampoos and soaps. There are lots of glass bottles, wooden cleaning brushes, storage bags, and even spray bottles made of wheat straw.

There are washable paper planters and paper wallets. McCormack is also selling a little natural makeup and various toiletries.

There is either no product packaging, or packaging — like paper — that is biodegradable.

“The goal is to make it as easy as possible for people,” McCormack said, “and to be accessible to everyone.”

While the products might appear expensive she said she intentionally carries a variety of products at different prices. The pricier things will help pay the rent.

McCormack opened this week in the storefront on North Main Street that for many years housed The Berkshire Gold and Silversmith. It sits near the Cumberland Farms on one side and The Eagle Shoe & Boot Co. on the other.

She settled on this space after a long search in town of many available storefronts — those were either not ready or too expensive. It took a while.

McCormack’s son, 9, will be proud — he loves animals and especially whales.

He worries about them.

“There’s so much plastic in the ocean,” she said.

So much, in fact, that every day blue whales may be ingesting 10 million pieces of microplastics, and humpback whales are likely ingesting 200,000 pieces of microplastics, according to a study published in November in Nature Communications, a scientific journal.

