As Great Barrington considers restricting short-term rentals, a sign of the times emerges

GREAT BARRINGTON — As the town debates whether to restrict short-term housing rentals, a billboard has appeared that underscores the pressures at hand.
“Monetize your vacation home,” it reads, against a backdrop of a picturesque, presumably Berkshire ridgeline. The billboard, on State Road, includes a phone number and a website that leads not to a local property management agency, but to one 136 miles away in Boston, called MerGo Group.
On that website, visitors find a case study of a Great Barrington short-term rental property that includes a 12-month financial performance.
Here's what's at play with this issue:
Good sign or a bad sign? For those concerned about community cohesion, affordable housing stock for locals and inflationary housing costs, that billboard is a sign of the times.
For Leigh Davis, it's a bad sign. She is a member of the Select Board and has written a proposed bylaw to restrict short-term rentals in an effort to address the scarcity of long-term rental housing. “We are seeing people turn to Great Barrington as a way to cash in,” said Davis, who also works for the affordable housing nonprofit Construct. She said there's a "0%" long-term rental vacancy rate in town.
• About 34 percent of Great Barrington’s 2,830 households are rental properties, said Pedro Pachano, a member of the town’s Planning Board, who has expressed skepticism about the proposal. “Of those,” he said, “we have roughly about 180 that are available for short-term [rental], which is 19 percent of the rental stock and just 6 percent of all of our housing stock. … That doesn't seem like a lot. I mean, right? That's 94 percent of all the units that are available that are not short-term rentals today.”
What’s allowed? Anyone who owns a residence — whether it’s a primary residence or otherwise — can rent it out anytime they wish for however long, or short, a period of time that they wish.
Would short-term rentals be banned? No. But the proposed bylaw would limit short-term rentals to only primary residences; units/rooms within a primary residence; and to secondary units (barns, cottages, garages) on the same tax parcel as a primary residence. The short-term rental length would be fewer than 30 consecutive calendar days and limited to no more than 10 people per rental.
This approach, said Davis, would “discourage real estate speculation and protect and maintain the residential character of existing neighborhoods.” The proposal would not result in any new taxes. Homeowners renting their primary homes would not face registration requirements, permit fees or inspections.
What's ahead: Ultimately, voters at the annual Town Meeting in spring would have to decide. In the meantime, on Wednesday night, a housing subcommittee made up of two members each of the Planning Board and Select Board, including Davis, agreed to push the proposed bylaw up the bureaucratic chain.
A joint meeting will be held some time in November of the Select Board and Planning Board. The draft would then go to the Planning Board for discussion and possible amendments and then to a public hearing. If it survives all that, the proposed bylaw would go back to the Select Board and Planning Board for final recommendations. Then, the voters in spring would have their way with it.
• It’s too soon to tell if townspeople like the idea. So far, those who have spoken up at public meetings have overwhelmingly consisted of those involved in short-term renting. They are not pleased.
Enforcement issue: How would the town monitor this bylaw, if enacted? Town officials have spoken to the company Granicus, which, for a fee, offers compliance software for state and local governments to monitor Airbnb-style rentals.
• If the bylaw were broken, fines would be levied to the tune of $1,000 per violation (with each day's failure to comply constituting a separate violation).
• The public comments Wednesday evening — about eight in all — were 100 percent against the town meddling in rentals. Still, Davis said she prefers that her proposal move through the next bureaucratic phases intact. “What I've really done,” she said, “is tried to focus on Great Barrington residents and what's the best for the residents that own primary homes here that are full-time residents and taking into account that a lot of people rely on short-term rentals as a way to get by.”
• Would more long-term housing become available if this proposal were enacted? That’s not clear. Davis said that out of the 210 short-term rentals listed online, she doesn’t know how many are primary residences. She said the proposed bylaw would likely force a “good percentage” of non-primary residences to either be sold or used for long-term rentals.
On affordability: Pachano expresses doubt that the rule would increase the supply of affordable housing. Members of the public, though, expressed more than doubt.
Justin Henderson, who rents out his second home, said that if the proposed bylaw were to pass and severely affect his rental income, “then we're just going to sell the home, and it's going to be bought up by an affluent New Yorker who comes in there and occupies it for 50 days a year, and the only thing the town is going to get is a loss of revenue in ski season and in summer by houses that are unoccupied, and it's not going to do one iota of good to the short-term rental issue that is the root cause of this proposal.
“I just think that this is going to do a lot more harm to the service communities, restaurants,” he continued. “Any service industry in the town is going to be adversely impacted by this.”
• Davis acknowledges the proposal would not solve the town’s housing crisis. But she believes it would help. “Someone mentioned empty storefronts that are currently visible on Main Street,” she said, “and most of those places are empty because they can't find staffing. Staff cannot afford to live in Great Barrington right now. There's a 0 percent vacancy rate. The rents that are available are sky high, and the prices for homes have gone sky high.”