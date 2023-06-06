<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Great Barrington Rotary Club just gave out $60,000 in scholarship money to 23 Monument and Mount Everett high school grads

Great Barrington Rotary Club

Monument Mountain Regional High School and Mount Everett Regional High School graduates and alumni received education scholarships last week for college from the Great Barrington Rotary Club. The Rotary, which is nearly 100 years old, provides the scholarship money every year from both donations and fundraising. 

GREAT BARRINGTON — Nearly two dozen students received scholarship money for college and vocational schools last week from the Great Barrington Rotary Club as part of its annual awards.

At a luncheon at Crissey Farm on May 31, the Rotary announced the $60,000 in total need-based scholarship money to 23 graduates of Monument Mountain and Mount Everett regional high schools, according to a statement.

Great Barrington Rotary scholarships

Mount Everett Regional High School graduates and alumni who received college scholarships last week from the Great Barrington Rotary Club. 

The 16 different schools the students are either currently attending or will attend in the fall include Wesleyan University, Baruch College, Siena College and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

This is the 50th year the town’s Rotary Club has awarded scholarships through its Great Barrington Student Assistance Fund. Its endowment consisting of fundraising and donations from members has given away $1.2 million in student scholarships over the years.

Some of those donors include Berkshire Bank, Jane Iredale and Richard Stanley.

Download PDF Great Barrington Rotary Scholarship recipients 2023

The Great Barrington Rotary is in its 99th year and the oldest Rotary Club in the Berkshires.

Among other charitable works, the Rotary says it “sponsors the Great Barrington Boy Scouts, provides cash grants regularly to numerous non-profits and cultural groups, promotes foreign student exchange and does local hands-on service such as building bus stop kiosks, lighting Main Street at Christmas and planting pollinator gardens.”

The Rotary will hold another luncheon next week to honor its Citizen of the Year, Ed Abrahams, who just stepped down from three terms on the Select Board and is active in a number of community organizations.

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all