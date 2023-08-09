Berkshire Hills teachers and administrators are concerned about cellphone use in schools. 'Some hard conversations' are expected

GREAT BARRINGTON — Amid growing concerns about the impact of cellphones and social media on students and educators, local school officials have pledged to explore possible solutions.

During a recent meeting of the Berkshire Hills Regional School Committee, Superintendent Peter Dillon said he wants to open talks among the larger school community about the issue in the coming months and “have some hard conversations.”

Dillon said he’d also like find out how other districts are handling a problem that is vexing and worrying teachers and parents alike — though parents can sometimes unwittingly be part of the problem, he suggested, by checking in with their children during school hours.

Educators and school officials in the Berkshires and across the state have been raising alarm bells that cellphones and social media are distracting — and possibly harming — students, and making it difficult for teachers to do their jobs.

In May, state education officials signaled they might move toward some kind of statewide ban of cellphones in public schools.

In June, Pittsfield educators and teachers union representatives described a "power struggle" between teachers and students over cellphone use. One teacher said it was hard to manage a classroom "while students openly use Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok and listen to music during class time."

The teachers union at Berkshire Hills also has pressed for restrictions for all of these reasons, said Thomas Roy, a computer science teacher at Monument Mountain Regional High School.

"If parents would look at their kids' usage when they got home," Roy said, "they probably spent four hours on their phone [at school]."

Monument currently allows phones at school, but not their use unless designated by a teacher for research. At the district's W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School, students in grades 5 and 6 are not allowed to bring cellphones to school, according to the student handbook. Students in grades 7 and 8 can only use them during lunch and recess.

While some other districts, like Lenox, have outright bans, Dillon is typically wary of draconian measures. But he is beginning to rethink that approach, citing some alarming data and research on the issue.

“I don’t often think banning is the right way to go,” he said, “but then I read ‘The Atlantic’ article.”

That magazine story, titled, “Why American Teens Are So Sad,” runs through a dismal “teenage mental health crisis.” While aggravated by the pandemic, some data measures an increase in teen struggles since 2009.

Dillon shared that article with the committee, as well as other papers about teens, screen time and social media — both the risks and benefits.

But mostly the risks, like “the devastating impact of social media on girls.”

He said it may be that the only way forward is to make a drastic policy, since some students can self manage their device use in school, while others can’t.

“Self control might be unrealistic,” he said. “I’m trying to be open minded.”

Dillon also wants to help students develop self control so they aren’t, for instance, tempted to stay up late at night on their phones and then be unable to concentrate at school the next day.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary education is offering grants to districts to help them come up with a plan. For Berkshire Hills, it’s $25,000.

But for School Committee member Bill Fields, a “top down” approach to making these decisions doesn’t sit well.

“It should be the people who are directly affected,” he said. “Students and teachers.”