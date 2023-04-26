Great Barrington needs young families and workers. Two Select Board candidates agree on that and much more

GREAT BARRINGTON — The two candidates, both running for one Select Board seat, agree on a lot.

Ben Elliot and Sharon Gregory both said solving Housatonic’s water troubles is a top priority, and that the town should take possession of the utility, get all the government money it can to fix it, then run it.

At a forum Tuesday night at the Claire Teague Senior Center, both candidates also agreed that affordable housing is an ongoing concern, as is making the town economically hospitable for young workers who want to raise families here.

Both think the proposed consolidation of South County’s two school districts and the merging of their two high schools is a good idea both for the financial health of the towns and schools and for expanded education programs.

And Elliot and Gregory could not escape the controversy over the recently issued airport permit, and a quest by some of its neighbors to shut it down. A resident asked them both to state their position on the airfield as a wave of tension rolled through the room. Both said they support the airport's continued existence.

Elliot and Gregory both are vying for the seat soon to be vacated by Ed Abrahams, who is not running for reelection after serving for nine years straight.

The town elections are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

The forum is an annual affair hosted by Eileen Mooney’s NEWSletter as well as the Democratic and Republican town committees, and moderated again by Ken Knox, a West Stockbridge resident.

Candidates for one other contested race — a library board of trustees seat — also participated, as did a number of candidates or incumbents for uncontested seats. Around 40 people attended.

Young people needed in town

Elliot, a copywriter and editor, and a member of the town’s Housatonic Improvement Committee, is a fourth generation town native who moved back here recently and is raising his 2-year-old daughter. He says he knows very well what’s wrong and wants to fix it. Childcare is expensive, for one.

Also, Elliot's unpredictable Housatonic water flows from his own faucet. The privately owned waterworks has struggled with an aging system, discolored water and elevated levels of a chemical that has been linked to cancer.

“I know the issues facing our town because I’m living through them,” Elliot said, citing the challenges around childcare, housing and drinking water. This gives him a unique perspective and incentive to drive change, he added.

Gregory, a former Wall Street financial analyst who has long put her skills to work as a citizen activist and a former Finance Committee member, says she has dug into many a report and dataset, attended many a meeting about things she thinks are important — most notably a possible school merger to heal a financial burden and improve opportunities for students.

She wants to bring her “complex problem-solving” for the town to solve Housatonic’s water woes — something she’s already played a key role in by initiating petitions to state officials and researching the purchasing of private utilities.

Gregory, also a longtime resident, said she believes in robust affordable housing, but up to a point. There has to be a balance so as not to lay too much burden on taxpayers.

She agrees with Elliot that the town needs affordable childcare, and that this is an “economic development” issue.

Elliot says tax incentives might be a solution to the problem that in future could leave town businesses without the teenage workers they’ve been accustomed to.

Then came resident Alan Inglis with a question about the 90-year-old airport, which just received a special permit — with conditions — from the town allowing it to continue operating in a residential area.

The process was contentious: Two petitions reportedly collected more than 9,000 signatures in support of the town granting the permit, compared to 66 people who signed a petition opposed.

And it remains a towide voting issue, as a lawsuit filed by three neighbors trying to shut down the airport is pending.

Gregory was visibly emotional and said the controversy “breaks my heart.”

“My original issues have to do with safety for our water supply,” she said, referring to the airport’s location over the aquifer.

It’s also a reference to the airport's underground fuel storage tank, in question during permit hearings. Elliot said the airport should heed town and environmental laws just as other businesses in town are expected to do.

The only other contested race is for library board of trustees. Three candidates are on the ballot for one seat. Candidates John Breasted and Rob Schaeffer attended, and Brandon Pantorno, the husband of a third candidate, Sandy Pantorno, read his wife’s statement because she was away taking care of a family member.

All three candidates voiced a deep love of libraries and their significance. Schaeffer has longtime experience volunteering at libraries and works in trade book publishing.