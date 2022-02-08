On the town's priority list, alphabetical order yields to Housatonic's water problems

GREAT BARRINGTON — Breaking the constraints of alphabetical order, the Select Board last week agreed to put the water quality in the village of Housatonic at the top of its priority list.
The board revisits the town’s top priorities every six months. To avoid the appearance of favoritism, the town has traditionally listed the priorities in alphabetical order. That is to say, “Affordable Housing” is followed by “Ambulance Service Study,” followed by “Cook's Garage Property,” etc.
By the nature of its “H,” the beleaguered Housatonic Water Works Co. was eighth on the list leading into the board's special priority planning meeting. But with water quality issues continuing to plague many properties that use the water system, board member Eric Gabriel suggested it’s time to play favorites.
“If no one opposes,” he said at the board’s meeting, “I would like just to move it to the top of the list. Whether it's symbolic or not, but I think it needs to be at our highest priority.”
If the board was intent on keeping the list alphabetical, Gabriel suggested renaming this specific priority “Amazing Water Crisis.”
“Eric, we can move it to the top. I agree with you,” said board Chair Stephen Bannon.
In the latest entry in a long log of issues for the aged water system, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said in letter last month to water works treasurer and co-owner James Mercer that the company will have to answer for its elevated levels of haloacetic acid, a chlorine byproduct that has been linked to cancer.
Town Manager Mark Pruhenski indicted that talks are being held in executive session regarding long-term issues with the private water company that serves 850 customers.
"I'm also discussing what options are available to us with our legal counsel," he said.
As to the rest of that priority list, affordable housing remains a top concern. Among many projects in the planning stages, the Great Barrington Affordable Housing Trust Fund has been working on what's called the Housatonic Homeownership project. Planned on 7.25 acres off North Plain Road purchased in 2020 using Community Preservation Act funds, the project will be developed by the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity. Up to 20 affordable homes are planned.
“We hope to be able to come back to the community with some conceptual plans there in the coming months,” said Assistant Town Manager Christopher Rembold.
In addition, the deed of a single-family home at 40 Grove St. is being transferred to Habitat for Humanity for use as an affordable home.
Also on the priority list is the stability of ambulance service at a time when EMTs and medics are in short supply, both locally and nationally.
“As you all know, we've put a lot of work into the Southern Berkshire [Volunteer Ambulance Squad] over the past year,” said Fire Chief Charles Burger. “With regards to its financial viability and operations, a lot of good changes have taken place.”
A plan to study regionalizing various ambulance services “has been put on the back burner as we tried to get Southern Berkshire stabilized,” Burger said. “For any sort of regionalization effort, Southern Berkshire needs to be the backbone of that.” A regionalization study, funded through a United Way grant, will continue its work shortly, Burger said.
Regarding the town-owned former mill and auto mechanic's shop in Housatonic known as Cook's Garage, Rembold said voters at town meeting will decide whether to authorize the Select Board to dispose of the riverfront property through a request for proposals process.
“The building is in pretty significant disrepair at this point,” he said. “Unfortunately, portions of the roof are beginning to fail. So that being said, it's a fantastic location, incredible views.”
The town is also making some headway in its hope to extend fiber optic cable from Route 7 northward onto Route 183 and into Housatonic.
“Initial quotes were very high” to string the fiber optic onto existing utility poles, which are co-owned by National Grid and Verizon, Rembold said. Some poles would need to be replaced. “We're trying to bring those costs down to what might be a palatable number,” he said.
Another priority is the redevelopment of the former Housatonic School. The town has issued a request for proposals. Responses are due back on April 27. In the meantime, a contractor will soon be installing a temporary membrane to cover the leaky roof, Pruhenski said.
In terms of infrastructure, no one on the board would argue that the closed-down bridge on Division Street is tops. A temporary modular bridge will be installed by summer, “provided there are no issues with procuring the bridge itself,” said Department of Public Works Superintendent Sean VanDeusen
Among other infrastructure projects, work will begin again in April for a paved path adjacent to Route 7, he said. Funded by a state grant of nearly $140,000, the pedestrian and cyclist path will connect the Jenifer House Commons with the Community Health Programs campus, about a half-mile to the north. The work was stalled last year due to permitting issues with the state Department of Transportation. All permits have since been secured.
Despite voters at last year’s town meeting rejecting a proposal to spend $1.2 million to construct a downtown parking lot, the Select Board agreed to keep the need for more parking on the high-priority list.
In the town’s continuing efforts to address traffic safety concerns at the entrance to Monument Mountain Regional High School on Route 7, Pruhenski said the state will fund and install what’s called an intersection conflict warning system, which will give motorists real-time warnings about traffic conditions. No date has been set on the installation.
Over the next four to six months, an engineering firm will refine the scope of cleanup of the polluted town-owned property that housed the former Ried Cleaners, on Main Street, said Rembold. He said he’s hopeful that the actual cleanup begins in 2023.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is funding the engineering work. The town continues to look for sources for further funding, should it be needed for the clean-up of dry-cleaning chemicals and fuel oil in the soil.
Rembold said the hope is that the building can eventually be reused, possibly even for much-needed downtown housing.