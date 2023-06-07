Lock your cars and homes, South County police warn. Thefts are on the rise

SHEFFIELD — Police in South County are advising residents to keep their cars and homes locked, given a rash of thefts in recent weeks and overnight Tuesday in Sheffield and several other towns.

In an announcement Wednesday, Sheffield Police Department warned residents to lock vehicles and to not keep valuables inside, after items were taken from several cars Tuesday night off Old Joe Road, and in the areas of Boardman and County roads.

Similar incidents were reported overnight in New Marlborough, Lee and Lenox, police said.

"No damage was done to cars," the notice said. "They only seem to enter unlocked vehicles." It added that residents should call the police station if they see anything unusual.

Great Barrington police announced two weeks ago the rise in such incidents in South County towns, and told residents to be "vigilant" and to call police if they see anything suspicious.

The announcements follow reports in early May of thieves using moving van look-a-likes for goods stolen from homes in a few South County towns in broad daylight.

Other recent theft incidents include 12 vehicles in Dalton, targeted in March, and items stolen from 35 vehicles in November that spanned three towns including Dalton.

Reported larceny cases doubled in Great Barrington between 2019 and 2021, according to FBI crime statistics. Data from 2022 is not yet available from the agency.

Residents' surveillance cameras helped Dalton police identify a Pittsfield man on suspicion of breaking into 12 vehicles Dalton police filed charges against a Pittsfield man in relation to thefts from 12 cars in the town in March.