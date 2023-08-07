State shuts down Great Barrington railroad project after a worker is killed, pending a 'safety review' of contractor

GREAT BARRINGTON — The state has shut down its railroad project pending a “safety review” of the contractor it hired for the work after an employee was run over by equipment on the tracks Friday morning and later died of his injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which owns the Berkshire Line used by Housatonic Railroad Co., has halted work to the track by contractor Middlesex Corp., DOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard wrote in response to questions.

“Workplace safety processes and training,” she added, “are priorities on all MassDOT projects.”

Multiple police and agencies are investigating the apparent accident, including the Federal Railroad Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and Massachusetts State Police attached to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

The accident happened just after 10 a.m. on the tracks in what police said was a remote area near the Sheffield town line that was hard to access. It required aid from firefighters and police in two towns to reach the worker and have him airlifted to the hospital.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

Middlesex did not immediately respond to requests for comment as well as questions about how much experience is required for railroad workers and how many hours this crew was working every day.

Nor did Housatonic Railroad Co., which runs freight on the line.

NTSB investigators were at the scene Saturday, said agency spokesperson Jen Gabris, adding that a preliminary report about the cause of the accident is expected in about 30 days. Investigation reports by the Federal Railroad Administration are usually completed within six months, William Wong, an agency spokesperson wrote in an email. Wong also said that railroads must submit their own reports about incidents within 30 days after the month in which they happen.

Middlesex, whose headquarters are in Littleton, specializes mostly in heavy construction and paving, like interstate bridges and highways in New England and Florida, according to its website. The company also has branched out into some transit work, including projects for the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority.

On its Facebook page the company posted a video, shown below, of crews working in May on the project in Sheffield.

Its website touts safety and rigorous training as a priority.

The reason for the current work to that stretch of Berkshire Line is unclear. DOT’s Goddard, in her response, did not answer a question about the project. The Eagle has since asked the DOT to provide that information since the rail contracts, unlike DOT’s highway contracts, are not available online.

Railroad work has been ongoing as part of earlier plans to bolster the tracks for the heavy freight that traverses Berkshire County from Connecticut to Pittsfield.

A March 2022 DOT Rail and Transit report lists a number of rail activities, including, “Advertised contract for Berkshire Line Track Improvements to install 9 miles of continuous welded rail in Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, and Sheffield.”