Emotions run high as voters in eight towns prepare to decide if future students will attend the same high school in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — Voters in eight South County towns will decide this fall — possibly all on the same night — whether future students from those towns will attend the same high school.

The vote is slated for late October, and there’s no telling what will happen — since not everyone supports consolidation of the Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional school districts. Proponents of this merger say the move is critical for residents and their financial and educational well-being. Those who oppose a merger, or question the proposal and the way it evolved, don’t see the situation as the emergency it is billed as.

Voters have roughly three months to make up their minds. And it could be a rocky ride, given those minds that already are made up.

To consolidate the two districts, each town will hold a special town meeting, likely on the same night, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 23. The votes will require simple majorities on the merger, which will send high school students from Mount Everett Regional High School to a newly built Monument Mountain High.

Elementary and middle school students will stay where they are.

Those who have studied the possibility of a merger with the help of consultants say the research of the 8-Town Regional School District Planning Board shows that leaving things the way they are is like staring down an oncoming train of diminished opportunities for students and escalating costs for taxpayers, as enrollments drop, state aid remains flat and budgets rise.

The proposal envisions each high school’s specialties merging to create something more robust and diverse — award-winning robotics and computer coding at Mount Everett meets more Advanced Placement classes and state-of-the art vocational training at Monument.

Others see damage to a Southern Berkshire school community, based in Sheffield, that cherishes a unique culture and educational excellence. They question whether a merger will make enough of a difference of scale to change the financial outlook, or the educational one.

They say the planning board hasn’t presented that proof, only suppositions.

It’s a decision, they claim, made not by educators but by a board of lay people, and they have accused the board of rushing it with a “reckless vote” to recommend the consolidation on July 18 in a 16-2 vote with two abstentions and four absences.

In a July 29 letter to the editor, five current and former school officials complained of procedural malfeasance. They went on to allege that the board has all along lacked transparency, and that most have “generally no educational credentials [and] are shaping the academic trajectory of present and future generations of students.”

The letter writers are wrong on all charges, countered board Chair Lucy Prashker, in her own letter to The Eagle and at a meeting with the paper’s editorial board Tuesday.

“If there’s one thing this project hasn’t been is reckless,” Prashker said, adding that the board and subcommittees have held more than 180 meetings. It’s also been slow, she noted, taking several years to get to the point of a vote and delayed by a pandemic.

Educators, consultants, lawyers, the state and the community representatives, she noted, have spent “thousands of hours,” studying every aspect of the proposed plan.

Opposition, Prashker said, is rooted in a fear of change and loss.

“I don’t know whether we’ll get past that,” she said. “It's an identity tied up with a single school.”

Both districts, say Prashker and Jake Eberwein, a longtime educator and consultant on the project who also spoke to the paper, are strikingly similar when comparing the mission and educational atmosphere of each, and “almost interchangeable,” Prashker said.

But one vocal opponent of the current proposal and a signer of the group letter says looks can be deceiving.

“They might look the same on paper,” said Jane Burke, a longtime educator and former Southern Berkshire School Committee chair, “but they are not.”

Burke, who resigned last year from the planning board over a host of concerns, told The Eagle that many assumptions of the merger proposal aren’t necessarily correct and need further study. Those include the idea that a small school is a problem, that 21st century high schools need to be building-focused, and that there aren’t other creative ways to handle future enrollment shortages. “It’s not the number of kids,” Burke said, “it’s what you’re doing with them.”

She says the merger is being driven by the plans to rebuild an aging Monument, and believes the largely 19th-century education structure isn’t being significantly shifted with a merger.

“The current [education] system is broken,” she said, noting some changes Southern Berkshire is making to alleviate the rigidity of old-fashioned-style schooling in a fast-changing world of computers and remote work.

Burke also believes the planning board, with a paid consultant, is highly invested in the outcome of the research.

"We don't have paid people to organize the other view," Burke said, adding that education at Southern Berkshire is flourishing.

Feeling-wise, the districts are viewed differently in their communities. And it is emotion in addition to real concerns that Prashker and Eberwein say is feeding some “misinformation.”

One falsehood, they say, is that costs for the new Monument High will hit taxpayers harder in the five Southern Berkshire towns — Sheffield, Monterey, Alford, New Marlborough and Egremont.

“It’s less than going out to Four Brothers Pizza,” Prashker said of costs to the average taxpayer in those towns.

That’s around $40, Eberwein said, for the owner of a house valued at $575,000.

Berkshire Hills towns — Great Barrington, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge — will bear 90 percent of high school rebuild costs. Southern Berkshire towns: 10 percent.

Given what Eberwein believes are the financial realities of rural schools' continuing to go it alone, this will force a consolidation, “one way or another.”