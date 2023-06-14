Regulars say the Rising Pond Dam in Great Barrington is safe, but some activists and officials still have concerns

GREAT BARRINGTON — How likely is a failure of the Rising Pond Dam?

Not very, say state and federal regulators, following a quarterly inspection earlier this month that also included a check of the Woods Pond Dam in Lenox Dale. Both dams passed, but some who live in the path of water that flows through these barriers are concerned about another issue: PCB pollution and the threat it could pose during a disaster.

The Housatonic River and its floodplain are heavily contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls that were released into the water by General Electric in Pittsfield for more than four decades. The Boston company reached a settlement in 2020 to spend tens of millions of dollars to compensate the towns, remove the PCBs and store the pollutants in a landfill in Lee.

Environmental groups have fought the plan in court, and even if that fails the PCB removal will take more than a decade, with significant amounts of the chemicals left behind.

Meantime, state and federal regulators say they are watching the two dams closely, and GE — which owns Rising Pond Dam — must regularly update its emergency and dam maintenance plans.

The dam, located off Park Street, is categorized by the state as a "significant hazard" in the event of a break, although GE engineers say the possibility of a breach is "remote."

A break would cause widespread flooding and require "immediate evacuation." The emergency plan for a dam breach also explains that it will take “approximately 30 to 60 minutes" for the flood wave to reach the Division Street Bridge, and that portions of major roads will be inundated.

The "inundation maps" in that plan show a frightful possibility: potentially dangerous flooding that would stretch down to Sheffield along the Housatonic River and beyond, carrying with it the PCB pollution impounded by the dam.

Those who would be in charge during such a crisis say they are prepared and confident that real-time incident mapping through the Massachusetts Emergency Management Administration will help officials quickly alert residents so they can flee to higher ground.

The Rising Pond Dam is listed in “satisfactory” condition, which is the best possible rating, according to a spokesperson for the state Office of Dam Safety.

Still, there is a list of ongoing maintenance issues, including keeping an eye on a crack in a concrete wall and some tilting stonemasonry. The dam is inspected more frequently than most in its category because of the pollution.

'In the loop'

Sheffield officials are well-aware that the town is in the dam's inundation zone.

“We are not receiving any [river] cleanup down here but we are subject to any downstream contamination,” said Sheffield Select Board Chair Rene Wood, who is a member of the Housatonic Rest of River Municipal Committee.

Wood was on that committee in 2018 when it told the EPA that GE's emergency plans and inundation maps were insufficient “for the protection of populations living downstream of these dams” in the event of dam failure. They also expressed the same worry about the Woods Pond Dam up river in Lenox Dale.

The most recent plan, dated last November, appears to include at least some of the detail that officials thought was missing.

Both this and frequent inspections have put some at ease. Committee member Christopher Rembold, Great Barrington’s assistant town manager and town planner, says he is comforted by all the inspections.

“We try to plan for everything,” Rembold said, “and I’m glad to be in the loop on those inspection reports.”

"Dam Failure" of any of the town's 18 dams is not so farfetched as to be excluded from Great Barrington's 2020 Hazard Mitigation and Climate Adaptability Plan. That plan notes the possibility of climate change-related problems that could cause a breach, and the old age of the town's dams.

Melissa Provencher, another Rest of River committee member and the regional planning commission’s Environmental and Energy Program Manager, did not respond to requests for comment about whether she is satisfied with GE’s current emergency plans.

But the person at the top of the public safety flowchart thinks the town can handle such a crisis. Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti is also the town’s Emergency Management Director, and says he feels prepared given MEMA's online, real-time incident mapping. Through MEMA, Storti said he can also quickly put out requests for equipment and other help.

With regard to dams, Storti said he's more worried about the water department's East Mountain Reservoir Dam. While it isn't polluted, the state says it is in "poor" condition and, if breached, could cause significant flooding in the neighborhoods below it.

Dam failures are rare in the Berkshires, but the Rising Pond Dam, built in the 1800s to power mills, is one of the oldest in the county according to the town's hazard mitigation plan.

The dam had significant upgrades in the early 1990s, according to GE’s 2019 engineering report, then again just over a decade ago. GE was required to perform additional work to the dam in 2001 and 2002 to fortify it, according to EPA documents.