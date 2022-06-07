Great Barrington says yes to Airbnb rules that cap rental days to 150

GREAT BARRINGTON — Great Barrington voters Monday night approved a short-term rental bylaw that restricts rental days to 150 a year and a tax on the rentals that would be plunged into affordable housing needs.
Toward the end of a more than four-hour annual town meeting, residents supported the Select Board's version of short-term rental regulations 207-111, by secret ballot, after voters spoke of other cities and towns whose character, they say, has been squashed by visitors revolving through Airbnbs.
Others said the regulation’s cap on rental days could hurt those who rely on rental income to afford to live in what has grown into an expensive town in an area where incomes don’t cover costs.
Voters spoke to these points and more in the Monument Mountain Regional High School parking lot where officials held town meeting drive-in style for a third year due to COVID-19 concerns. The lot was nearly full with 380 register voters — out of a total of 5,047, Town Clerk Jennifer Messina said Tuesday.
Residents took care of most town business at a steady pace, approving the town’s total $36.6 million operating and capital budget that includes $18.9 million in school costs for Berkshire Hills Regional School District.
The total budget is a 4.1 percent increase from this year. The town has not escaped inflation's effect on fuel and other supplies, according to officials.
Most of the $4.8 million in capital costs are for street and bridge improvements. Other purchases will include two replacement police cruisers, as well as six police body cameras and five police station surveillance cameras. Great Barrington and Sheffield will be the first police departments in Berkshire County get body cams.
Voters also approved funding for some affordable housing needs as well two zoning changes that support more flexible housing and development options.
Residents said yes to the town’s support of a legislative initiative to change the state seal and flag that denigrates Native Americans and is a reminder of a bloody colonial era.
But it is the issue of short-term rental regulations that galvanized voters this year. For months it has embroiled town officials and residents in discord. Some voters said nothing is perfect and neither is the bylaw. But something, they said, has to be done to keep Great Barrington from going the way of other tourist hot spots that have lost their flavor and affordability.
Some have seen it happen elsewhere.
“My hometown is a little town in Colorado, and it’s a beautiful place, and now it’s basically like a movie set,” said Anne Almquist. “I can go there, you can go there, but I can't go to my community anymore.”
This story will be updated.