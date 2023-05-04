At sit-in, Simon's Rock students allege that the early college has a pattern of mishandling or covering up sexual assault complaints

GREAT BARRINGTON — Nearly 50 students at Bard College at Simon’s Rock staged a sit-in outside the administration offices throughout Wednesday to protest what they say is a longstanding culture of sexual violence that permeates the campus, and an administration that botches or covers up investigations of complaints.

Students at the sit-in, as well as around a dozen who spoke to The Eagle, say they are left feeling silenced, lied to, blamed, and unsafe, physically and emotionally. Known repeat offenders, they say, tend to remain on campus, and are sometimes known as “the Title IX club.”

“Our words disappear into thin air,” said Theodore Walker, 18, a co-organizer of the protest along with Lily Engle. Walker said he also is a victim of sexual assault. “It’s an extreme culture of silence that is terrifying,” he added.

In an open letter to the entire school community, including parents, and shared with The Eagle, students sent a list of demands on Wednesday morning to the administration. The first being the removal of the school’s Title IX coordinator, Isabel Filkins, who also is an adjunct professor of theater.

Students allege Filkins engages in overt and subtle “victim-blaming” and with various strategies attempts to dissuade students from pursuing investigations.

Title IX is a federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex and includes a range of sexual harassment and sexual violence.

Filkins and Provost John Weinstein responded to questions from The Eagle about the open letter and the accusations through Fiona Scruggs, the college’s director of communications and marketing. They say their Title IX approach is “thorough and objective” and “led by trained officials.”

“This process includes direct outreach by the Title IX office as soon as we are provided notice of an incident,” Scruggs wrote in an email, “the immediate provision of resources; and a request for the affected parties to come speak directly with the Title IX office about the formal complaint process and all other options that may be available to the individual based on case specific circumstances.”

Scruggs said the school cannot respond to questions that might reveal details about specific incidents or investigations for reasons of respect and confidentiality.

Other student demands of the administration include the hiring of a new Title IX director with more experience, scrutiny of the school’s “Restorative/Alternative Resolution” policy for handling complaints, and better, more up-to-date campus crime data reporting.

The school’s most recent report shows one instance of rape and three cases of fondling in 2021; five rapes in 2020; and four rapes and one case of fondling in 2019 — all were on campus.

The data is not published U.S. Department of Education’s Campus Safety and Security Analysis website.

‘We got a list’

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters Sign up

Simon’s Rock is an early college for high school students off Alford Road that is part of Bard College, which is located in New York state. Currently 450 full-time students attend, 90 percent of whom live on campus. Some are as young as 15.

As of Wednesday evening more than 135 students, parents, relatives and faculty had signed in support of the demands. Those include the Latinx, Jewish and Disabled student unions.

Walker and Engle’s own experiences and those of a multitude of students had sparked the action, and they will continue to collect signatures throughout the week.

Students began outside at noon Wednesday reading their own stories or those of others, then went inside to continue near Provost John Weinstein’s office. Weinstein at one point arrived to listen to accounts of assaults followed by what they say was a bungling of their complaints and days spent dodging perpetrators while navigating the campus.

And they highlighted patterns at the school that were corroborated by around a dozen students, and one school employee, who spoke to The Eagle.

“In my freshman year, it became common knowledge that a sophomore man was serially raping girls,” said one student, who did not want their name published. “Numerous girls reported the case to Title IX, but it took months for a response.”

Another pattern noted by current and former students is the spike in assaults on freshmen when school starts — something shared by colleges across the U.S. Here, the perpetrators are usually known for their actions in previous years, students said, and word spreads on campus as new students arrive in the fall.

“We got a list of people to stay away from,” one student told The Eagle, noting that at least two people were sexually assaulted the first week of her freshman year.

One staff member who supported the students Wednesday did not want her name published for fear of retaliation, but offered that she can corroborate the students’ claims about what happens after rampant assaults at the start of the school year.

“There are very specific known entities after the first few weeks that kids have to navigate,” she said.

Kaspar Wilder, a graduating senior, signed the open letter, saying that the school “has deliberately cultivated a “Lord of the Flies” scenario in the name of independence, where firm policies and supervision are lacking.

At the sit-in, Wilder was one of a number of students who said they love the school, yet this problem persists.

“I’ve been one of the lucky ones,” Wilder said. “Simon’s Rock is really important to me and I want it to be safe for other people. I want to recommend it.”