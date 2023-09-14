<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
It's not easy to find building inspectors for hire. So Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge will share some

Former Great Barrington Building Inspector Edwin May retired recently, leaving the town struggling to find a replacement. Now it has entered into an agreement to share a building commissioner and three inspectors with the towns of Stockbridge, Lee and Lenox.

While a building commissioner and several inspectors will be based in Great Barrington, the “lead town” in this effort, the other three towns will also provide office space, administrative staff and all the resources needed to do inspections and enforce zoning laws.

“We’ve all found this a really difficult position to fill,” Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski told the Select Board on Monday, adding that the new positions begin Oct. 1.

The board unanimously approved the collaboration and the contract among the towns. Lee also has approved it. Stockbridge was expected to vote Thursday night, followed by Lenox next week.

The new agreement comes as rural towns are increasingly trying to share services to deal with workforce shortages and budget constraints.

In Great Barrington, the time was right, as longtime Building Inspector Edwin May recently retired.

Building departments and their inspectors are charged with making sure structures and new construction comply with town and state regulations, are safe and built in the correct town zone according to their type. 

According to the intermunicipal agreement governing the collaboration, costs would be allocated to the towns based on the percentage of permits issued in each town every year, Pruhenski said.

In the remainder of the current fiscal year, he added, Great Barrington would pay 32 percent of all the costs for the rest of the current fiscal year — roughly $110,000. Lee would pay 24 percent; Lenox 26 percent; and Stockbridge, 18 percent.

The total salary budget for the commissioner and three inspectors would be $345,000 not including benefits or the existing administrative staff for each town’s building department, Pruhenski said. The towns will also share costs of benefits, including health insurance and workers compensation.

From Great Barrington Town Hall, the commissioner would oversee the entire service, Pruhenski noted, and deal with more complex matters around commercial construction zoning.

The agreement says the commissioner "will be available to each other's town both by virtual/remote platform connection and in-person when needed."

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

