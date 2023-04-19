The Cove bowling alley could get some needed upgrades, if Great Barrington voters agree

GREAT BARRINGTON — The bowling lanes that may have inspired “The Dude” and a place where he might have enjoyed a “beverage” is poised to be much, well, safer.

If voters agree, Cove Bowling and Entertainment will get $50,000 for a fire sprinkler alarm system, one of eight projects totaling $1.7 million that the town’s Community Preservation Committee will recommend at the annual town meeting May 1.

Cove owner Craig Barnum of BAB Capital 77 LLC had initially asked for $250,000 — about half of what is needed for the fire safety system and structural work to bring the large and complicated roof and insulation up to code, according to Barnum's application with the CPC.

But given other pressing needs in town and what two committee members said was questionable historic value, the panel settled on less in an 8-1 vote.

Barnum's application hints at other plans for upgrades to the 1960 landmark of strikes and gutter upsets — the site of countless birthday parties, dates, leagues and school championships.

Barnum did not respond to a request for comment about his timeline for work to the 26,012-square-foot cinder block building and future plans for the business.

Most of the Community Preservation Act money — a combination of local and state dollars — will go toward affordable housing initiatives in fiscal 2024. The rest will go toward improving two public lands, as well as to historical preservation.

Cove falls into the latter category after the town’s Historical Commission last year designated the bowling lanes — added to Cove Inn in 1960 — a historic property.

The original inn was named for a “nearby cove that formed when the Housatonic River was dammed up south of the site,” says Barnum’s application, quoting from a book by historian Gary Leveille.

Community Preservation Committee recommendations $20,000 for open space restoration work at the McAllister Wildlife Refuge

$40,000 for improvements to Three Mile Hill hiking trail

$20,000 for historic preservation work at the Brown Mausoleum

$225,000 for historic restoration of the manse at First Congregational Church

$50,000 for B & B Capital 77 LLC’s restoration of The Cove building at 107 Stockbridge Road

$400,000 for the Alander Group, for affordable housing and historic restoration costs at the Mahaiwe Block at 322 Main St.

$265,000 for the town’s Affordable Housing Trust

$150,000 for Construct Inc’s housing expansion feasibility study

Later the Coen brothers attended Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington and hung out at the Cove. It is thought to have influenced their cult creation, "The Big Lebowski” in 1998.

Barnum bought the 3.5-acre property at auction in 2021 for $981,000. It includes a 24-lane bowling alley, indoor mini golf, cocktail lounge, food stands and an arcade that has since closed.

The Cove had first hit the market in 2011 for $4.5 million. The owner dropped the price to $3.9 million in 2017 and raised it to $4 million in 2018, before filing for bankruptcy in 2019.

Barnum also owns three other Stockbridge Road buildings, including the one leased by Goodwill and the multi-unit building next to it, as well as the former Wonderful Things store, which he said he planned to raze and redevelop after an arson fire. He also has renovated a Main Street building in Sheffield village.

Barnum’s application to the town says “the barrel arch roof shape and volume adds costs and complexity to the project,” and that the Cove is worthy of funds, in part, given how many varied groups of people it serves.

CPC committee Chair Karen Smith said she voted against giving the project anything because she didn’t agree that the Cove is historic, but possibly for its iconic mid-century sign.

Committee member Thomas Blauvelt said others on the panel thought the money was solving a “deferred maintenance” problem and that this wasn’t a proper application of the money.

