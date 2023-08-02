Star-studded 'Bring Back the Movies' fundraiser planned to benefit renovations of The Triplex Cinema under new ownership

GREAT BARRINGTON — Movie showings at The Triplex Cinema will likely resume in late fall to give the new nonprofit ownership time to settle in and do some repairs at the movie theater.

If you go What: "Bring Back the Movies" fundraiser for The Triplex Cinema When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Where: Saint James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington Cost: General admission: $50 Post-show reception with drinks, bites, and an opportunity to meet the cast and see plans for the new Triplex: $150. Tickets: Visit tinyurl.com/26xvsma3

It also needs to raise more money, and that's why there's a star-studded fundraiser set for Tuesday.

Karen Allen, Lauren Ambrose, Jayne Atkinson, Gregory Boover, Maconnia Chesser, Michel Gill and David Rasche will perform in a "Bring Back the Movies" event at Saint James Place. Tom and Gigi Teeley will perform the music, and Michelle Joyner will be directing.

For the event that "came together quite magically," the actors had reached out to help, said Nicki Wilson, president of the board of the nonprofit Triplex Cinema Inc., which emerged from the Save the Triplex group that took possession of the theater last month.

The actors will be doing stage readings of "iconic movie scenes," which "seemed like a no-brainer," Wilson said. A slew of area businesses are supporting it.

“It would be a chance for us to bring an audience together," Wilson said in a statement, "and remind them of the importance that movies have played in their lives and of the communal experience of watching movies together.”

Ongoing fundraising as well as Tuesday's event, Wilson told The Eagle, will help fill coffers for some immediate repairs and future renovations. The group has so far raised about $650,000, and is trying to raise more to cover the $1 million purchase from Richard Stanley, who founded the downtown theater 28 years ago. Stanley, Wilson said, is holding the mortgage for five years at what she said is a "fair rate."

The group estimates it will need another $700,000 in the first year to also make some upgrades, Wilson previously told the paper. Those will be done in phases, and includes an HVAC system and some renovations.

Michelle Joyner, an actor, writer and director, said The Triplex deserves support.

“These spaces for gathering the community are essential to the heartbeat of a town," she wrote. "And who doesn’t love sitting in the dark with a bag of popcorn as the lights go down? The anticipation, the stories, the memories? This is intrinsic to our lives.”

Save the Triplex emerged in the spring as a purchase deal from a private company began to falter. Stanley had put the theater up for sale last year. He cited his reasons as the pandemic's effect on movie-going, the emergence of at-home movie streaming as well as his wanting to cut back on working.

The effort to save and renovate the cinema also grabbed the attention of artist Gregory Crewdson, who donated the $225,000 in proceeds to the nonprofit from the sales of prints of a previously unpublished photo.