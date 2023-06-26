'Save The Triplex' group raised $225,000 from the sale of Gregory Crewdson prints. Plans are now moving forward for an August reopening

GREAT BARRINGTON — The push to reopen the Triplex Cinema before the end of summer got a major boost after a weeklong sale of signed prints by artist Gregory Crewdson generated $225,000.

The money will be used toward the purchase of the Triplex Cinema by a local nonprofit group. Nicki Wilson, president of the "Save The Triplex" group, told The Eagle Monday that the nonprofit is planning to reopen the theater “sometime in August.”

“That’s our goal."

With the money from the art sale, the group now has $600,000 of $1 million needed to buy the downtown movie theater that closed earlier this month.

Owner and founder Richard Stanley was in negotiations last year to sell the theater to a for-profit company, but that deal collapsed.

Fearing for the loss of the theater, the nonprofit emerged to do just that. The group is under contract with Stanley, who Wilson said would hold the mortgage for five years at a favorable interest rate. He said he'll do what he can to help the group "reach their fundraising goals."

The closing is set for med-July, Stanley added. "Everything is looking good," he said.

The group estimates it will need another $700,000 in the first year to also make some upgrades, Wilson said. Those will be done in phases.

Plans include a new HVAC system and some renovations.

Wilson also announced that the group hired Housatonic resident Ben Elliott to be managing director of the theater. Elliott is a copywriter with an extensive film and video background, and who became a household name after a successful campaign for a Select Board seat this year.

Lisa Myers, a film production designer and town native, is donating her time to work on some redesigning in the theater.

The nonprofit has retained Allegrone Construction Co. to do the various upgrades.

Crewdson, who has a home in Great Barrington, released the previously unpublished prints earlier this month for $250 or $310 if paired with a subscription to the photography magazine, Aperture.

The photograph features actress Lauren Ambrose, who also has a home in town, at a gas station in Lee in 2003. The photo created a buzz when released at the start of the Berkshire International Film Festival on June 1.