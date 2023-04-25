Walgreens, still known as 'Melvin's,' is abruptly closing its Great Barrington store

GREAT BARRINGTON — In an abrupt announcement, Walgreens says it will close its Main Street store next week and transfer customer prescriptions to the CVS Pharmacy down the road.

In letters to customers, the company said last week that it is closing the store May 2, and that prescription records will be available at CVS the following day.

An employee who answered the phone Tuesday referred all questions to company headquarters.

Walgreens spokesperson Kris Lathan said the company could best meet the needs of its customers “by creating the right network of stores in the right locations.”

“When faced with the difficult decision to close a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including our existing footprint of stores and dynamics of the local market, and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers,” Lathan said in an email.

Lathan did not answer questions about how many employees currently work at the Main Street store or whether regular shoplifting had anything to do with the closing.

It is unclear what will happen with the building at 197 Main St. that is still known as “Melvin’s” after Melvin’s Drug Store, which sold everything from prescription drugs to bus tickets to fishing flies. It is still owned by a family trust, according to the Southern Berkshire Registry of Deeds.

Walgreens’ announcement follows more of the same across the U.S. In 2019 it announced it would close 200 stores.

It’s a pattern that is widespread across the industry and attributed to a number of factors including a drop in the number of pharmacists and a lack of pay raises amid inflation since the pandemic, according to a report by USA Today.

Rural location may be another reason. The number of pharmacies in “noncore rural areas” dropped by 9.8 percent over the last 18 years, according to an analysis by Rural Health Research Gateway, a federal program that focuses on rural healthcare issues.

Walgreens isn’t alone. Rite-Aid has closed more than 150 stores, and CVS announced in a 2021 press release that it would close 900 stores in the next few years.

“The company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business,” according to a press release from the company.

Walgreens closed its store on South Street in Pittsfield in December 2021, citing staffing problems. Three other company stores in the city still remain.

Closing the Great Barrington store leaves seven Walgreens stores left in Berkshire County, including one in Lee — the only one left in South County.

The building known as Melvin’s to many, has housed a drug store since 1950.

Despite a fire in 1978 that leveled the building, a car accident that seriously injured him and a tornado that tore up his home in 1995, Melvin Katsh kept the store going.

After Melvin’s a string of chain pharmacies came along. First Brooks Pharmacy, then Rite-Aid followed by Walgreens.

In 1992 Katsh put the building into a trust for his family.